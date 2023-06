Ryan is in Chantilly on Sunday to ride in French Derby

Continuous should have come on for Dante third

Deep-looking race but believes he has a big chance

No. 9 (1) Continuous (Jpn) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This looks a very hot contest. We have the French 2,000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi, the unbeaten and unexposed Feed The Flame, and the impressive Chantilly winner Big Rock in here, to name but three, but I do think Continuous has a good shot at this.

Unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, I thought he shaped very promisingly indeed for me when dead-heating for third with Passenger in the Dante, a race in which he just got a bit tired late on, on his first start since September.

I would have thought that race would have brought him on a good deal, and he is a colt I rate. It's a very deep French Derby but he should go well.