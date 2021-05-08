Ryan Moore: Confident of a bold show from Bolshoi Ballet in Sunday's Derby trial

Repeat of latest form gives him a winning chance

13:45 - Jeroboam

He probably ran up to the level of his juvenile form when just getting beaten at Dundalk on his reappearance. The winner could be decent and we pulled well clear of the third, so a reproduction of that form should see him finish close up again here. He probably has a winning chance, in fact.

Step up to 1m will suit both our fillies

14:45 - Joan Of Arc

Both of our fillies ran in the 1000 Guineas Trial here last month, with Joan Of Arc coming out better on that occasion. I don't think there is much between the two, as their ratings underline. More Beautiful has a bit more experience under her belt but Joan Of Arc did pretty well last time on the back of her maiden win for me at the Curragh in March and she certainly doesn't lack in the pedigree department, being a sister to Gleneagles and other top-class operators. Both have their chances, and both have improvement in them stepping up to 1m for the first time.

Bold show expected against the form horse

15:15 - Bolshoi Ballet

No. 1 (2) Bolshoi Ballet (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

This has the potential to really shake up the Derby picture, and if something can beat the Group 1 winner MacSwiney then they would have made their mark. Hopefully, that colt is Bolshoi Ballet, who did it really well for me when winning the Ballysax on his return, with Taipan and Lough Derg in behind. One thing he did there was hit the line hard, and you would anticipate him appreciating an extra 2f or so too, down the line. We'd be pretty confident of a bold show after that performance - and I wouldn't write off Lough Derg either, as he shaped well in fourth last time on only his second start - but MacSwiney is the form horse as it stands.

Needs to improve

15:45 - Call Me Sweetheart

Both of ours have to improve to win this 1m2f maiden, but of course both have the potential. Call Me Sweetheart has had just the one start, when third for me at Dundalk, and she will have learned plenty for that.

Step up in trip should suit

16:45 - Sir William Bruce

He has been given an opening mark of 85 and that looks fair enough I suppose on his Gowran Park second last season. He didn't run up to that level over 1m2f on his return for me at Naas but he shaped okay there, all the same, and the step up to 1m4f may well suit this Galileo colt a lot better.

Needs to step up on Curragh debut run

17:15 - The Mediterranean

He looks to have shaped okay on his debut over 7f on testing ground at the Curragh last season and, once again, the step up to 1m4f should suit this Galileo colt a lot better. He clearly needs to step up a good deal, though that Curragh maiden turned out to be decent.

