Ryan Moore: Cloudy Dawn has strong claims on Trials day at Lingfield

Step up in trip to suit in an open race

14:15 - Divinely

With the highest-rated horse just 97 going into this race, I think it is fair to say there have been better renewals of this contest but, for all the lack of a stand-out filly, there is undoubted depth and plenty of unexposed sorts. We had four in here at the five-day stage and we rely on Divinely.

No. 1 (6) Divinely (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

There is some rain around on Saturday and that wouldn't inconvenience her, as she won her Group 3 at the Curragh on heavy ground before running slightly below that level upped in class to the Moyglare. She is a sister to Found, so you have to view the step up in trip positively, so she has definite prospects in an open race.

Well-related and looks a fair prospect

14:50 - Kyprios

I rode him in the Zetland last season when he clearly wasn't his true self. But he got back on track at Cork on his return when beating two race-fit recent winners. He will clearly need more here but he did it well last time and he is related to some very good horses, plenty of them stayers as well as the Prince Of Wales's winner Free Eagle, so this greater test of stamina looks set to suit. He looks a fair prospect and hopefully the first-time cheek pieces will help, too. They are also used on Carlisle Bay, and he is another unexposed Galileo colt who should appreciate the trip, though I didn't ride him in either of his two starts last year.

Needs to step up even further

15:25 - Huboor

I haven't ridden her before and I can only tell you what I see of her in the formbook, and that is she ran a career-best when fourth at Kempton on her return, when running in first-time cheek pieces. She will need to step up a fair bit again to be competitive here, but the step down to 7f could suit her better and Kevin [Ryan] also clearly thinks the first-time blinkers will sharpen her up coming back from a mile.

Strong debut form and looks to have a big chance

16:35 - Cloudy Dawn

No. 3 (4) Cloudy Dawn (Ire) SBK 1/6 EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

She finished her race off well when winning over this trip at Haydock last season, and I imagine she will get further than this 6f down the line. That Haydock form worked out pretty well with the next three home winning since, and she looks to hold very strong claims here, even with a 7b penalty. I imagine she will be a pretty short price looking at the race.

