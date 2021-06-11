Ryan Moore: Chances in handicaps among my four Saturday runners at Sandown

Conditions to suit but he has plenty to find

14:15 - Nelson Gay

I rode him when he won at Wolverhampton earlier in the year. He bolted up here next time but he hasn't run up to that form on his last two starts and he has a fair bit to find in Listed company here against the likes of Atalis Bay, Steel Bull and First Edition. But he has the course form and his conditions.

Improvement likely and on a fair mark

15:25 - King Of Clubs

No. 3 (3) King Of Clubs EXC 3.05 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 85

He clearly won very well in novice company at Nottingham and, while that form may not be the strongest and a few in behind have been beaten since, it probably sees him on a fair enough mark here. And there clearly is the potential for improvement given his lightly-raced profile.

Decent chance if returning to debut form

16:00 - Betty Crean L A

It doesn't look like she improved upon her debut effort in the soft at Salisbury last time, but perhaps the return to a better surface here will suit her and she has a decent chance on that first run at Newbury.

Good chance in current mood

16:35 - Sulochana

She is clearly on a roll and is ground-versatile and it just a matter of whether the handicapper has caught up with her after raising her 13lb for her recent successes. But you clearly have to give her a good chance given her form trajectory.

