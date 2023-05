All four Friday rides in with a chance at York

Stormy Sea can compete in strong race

Ready for rematch with Newmarket rival

13:50 - Dorothy Lawrence

No. 4 (5) Dorothy Lawrence SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I think she probably bumped into a good one when beaten over three lengths at Newmarket last month but she clearly shaped very well there - the winner actually re-opposes here, and looks the one to beat - and hopefully she can improve a good deal for it.

Capable of competing in strong field

14:25 - Stormy Sea

No. 9 (6) Stormy Sea SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I haven't ridden her on the track but she clearly did it very well on her return at Haydock and I'd expect this half-sister to Bay Bridge to be featuring here. That said, it is clearly a very competitive race full of similarly unexposed fillies of potential, so I imagine a few will be fancying their chances.

Goes well fresh and will enjoy the ground

15:00 - Stay Well

No. 3 (9) Stay Well SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 96

His form tailed off slightly after a good start to last season - though his fifth at Newbury was fair enough - and the handicapper has refused to budge on his mark. But the trip and ground look ideal, and he appears to go very well when fresh.

May be the one to beat

15:35 - Broome

No. 2 (1) Broome (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

We also had Bolshoi Ballet and Emily Dickinson in here, but this race looks a good fit for Broome. It was great to see him back to winning form when he took the Dubai Gold Cup over 2m last time from Siskany, who re-opposes here, seeing out the trip really well. But we saw he has 1m4f pace when winning the Hardwicke last season and this is his ground.

It's a tough race but he probably has a good a claim as any, even though a 7yo now, and perhaps the best one.