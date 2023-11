Realistic winnig chance for Warm Heart in Filly & Mare Turf

Deep BC Turf but Auguste Rodin should be ideal for it

Aesop's Fables could be a lively outsider in blinkers

No. 2 (2) Warm Heart (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

You'd have to say Inspiral is the one to beat after what she did in the Sun Chariot last time , especially as it isn't exactly hard to see stepping up to 1m2f for the first time on quick ground around here really suiting her.

But we know Warm Heart is a guaranteed stayer and the level of form she has shown in winning Group 1s over 1m4f on her last two starts isn't that far behind what Inspiral has done.

She has plenty of pace, so I am not worried about the step back to 1m2f, and I'd say we will be disappointed if she isn't at least in the first three. Winning is a realistic goal, too. I like her.

No. 9 (9) Astronomer (Usa) Trainer: Simon Callaghan, USA

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

He was an outsider when I won on him on the Del Mar undercard last season and he has run well enough on his last two starts, including when just touched off here last time.

That level of form clearly needs improving on a good deal for him to be competitive here, hence he is one of the outsiders, but you never know. He was a similar price at Del Mar last year. I think Songline is the one to beat in here.

No. 5 (5) Auguste Rodin (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Mostahdaf brings the best level of form to the table on his Prince Of Wales's and Juddmonte wins, but not my much, and several have a winning shot at this. I certainly wouldn't rule out Bolshoi Ballet after what he did in the Sword Dancer last time and we know Broome's pedigree in this race, but Auguste Rodin is clearly our number one hope.

Question his Guineas and King George runs all you like, but you are dealing with a dual Derby winner who showed he had Group 1 1m2f pace when winning the Irish Champion Stakes last time. He has all you look for in a Turf winner, but it is obvious that this is a pretty deep race this year.

No. 8 (8) Aesop's Fables (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

I have half a feeling he could go well here. Prior to his run in the Abbaye last run you wouldn't have realistically given him much chance at all here, but he took a big step forward when third there in first-time blinkers and they could have been what he has been needing.

Certainly, his half-brother Washington DC ran his best races in that headgear and Aesop's Fables may be a fair price at around 12/1, though he needs to progress again to trouble the likes of Bradsell and others and luck in running from his midfield draw is obviously needed.

