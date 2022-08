Form horse Blackbeard can hopefully pull out more if needed

13:33 - Blackbeard

Like a few of my rides this weekend, I would have happily sat on either The Antarctic or Blackbeard here, but I think you have to side the with the latter given what he did to his stablemate at Chantilly last time. That 3-length victory arguably makes him the form horse in here ahead of Persian Force and hopefully he can pull out more here if required.

Grace can take advantage if jolly is below par

14:50 - Ville De Grace

All eyes will be on Verry Elleegant here, and she is obviously the one to beat if translating the best of her Australian form to the task in hand. Ville De Grace is one of a few in here that could take advantage if she is not in peak form though, but she clearly needs to show more than she did at York last time and of course a planned run at Goodwood did not go to plan. But she looks set her have her conditions here.

Big chance of following-up latest win

15:25 - Joie De Soir

She is clearly very consistent and I was very impressed with her when she won for me here last time, and that was probably a career-best. I think you have to give her every chance of following up here, though last year's winner Skazino could prove troublesome if at his best.