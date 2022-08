Very happy with well-bred duo

13:30 - Boy Scout

We had a few in here at the five-day stage but we are represented by Frankel colt Boy Scout, who I ride, and Salt Lake City. Both are obviously bred to excel and Salt Lake City is by Galileo out of a Queen Mary winner in Heartache. We are very happy with both going into this but, as ever, the racecourse will tell us a lot more than their homework.

Decent maiden but we expect good showings from our pair

14:05 - Unless

No. 7 (11) Unless (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Unless has the experience and the pedigree - and she probably has the best form as it stands, too - but Delightful is not lacking in the latter department, being by Galileo out of Lille Langtry and therefore related to many high-class horses, notably Minding. We expect good shows from both but this looks a decent maiden to me, and it could take a bit of winning.

Good starting point and hopefully he'll show plenty to build on

14:40 - Cairo

We had the option of running him in the 7f maiden at the start of the card, but he seems to have his fair share of pace so we have gone down the 6f route. He was actually taken out of both his intended starts last month, both over 7f in fact, but all is well and hopefully he will show us plenty to build on here. His pedigree suggests further will definitely suit him down the line, though.

Chances at best but needs to up his game

15:15 - New York City

He ran below his best in first-time blinkers over 5f last time, but maybe the tempo of 6f suits him better in this grade, and I see the headgear has been taken off. He posted some good efforts earlier in the season, including when second to Twilight Jet over this trip, but he probably needs to up his game further here. He has his chance though if returning to form.

Top class renewal of Phoenix Stakes

16:15 - Little Big Bear

No. 4 (2) Little Big Bear (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Just the six runners but you couldn't hope for a stronger Group 1 with the likes of Bradsell and Persian Force making the trip over. But we have a considerable pair lined up against them in Little Big Bear, my mount, and Blackbeard, and I'd have happily had ridden either.

Blackbeard's 3-length defeat of The Antarctic in the Prix Robert Papin last time was obviously franked by the runner-up's win in Deauville earlier in the week, and he is the highest-rated in here, while Little Big Bear's Windsor Castle victory couldn't have worked out much better and he really was impressive here last time. He gave me a great feel.

We will know who the number one juvenile is after this, I would imagine, and hopefully it is one of ours.