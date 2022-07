Strong claims based on her York run

15:00 - Grande Dame

I was impressed with her when she won on her debut at Ascot and she ran well in defeat next time when just touched off in Listed company at York. The competition was a bit too hot for her in the Coronation Stakes last time, but this is an obvious drop in grade and she has strong enough claims on the York run. The Sandringham winner Heredia is probably the one to beat, though Oscula could be dangerous too, even under her 3lb penalty.

Has the ability to compete in formidable field

15:35 - Bay Bridge

We have lost a few from the five-day entries but it's still a very deep line-up. Vadeni and Native Trail are last-time-out Classic winners, Alenquer also won a Group 1 on his most recent start, and we know just how potent Mishriff and Lord North are on their day. Mishriff brings the best form to the table courtesy of his Juddmonte win last year. So Bay Bridge, who is the only horse in the field not to boast a Group 1 win, needs a career-best to be winning this.

I am pretty sure the ability is there though, even in this company. He was very impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard by five lengths here on his return - and the runner-up came out and finished second in the Hardwicke, with the fourth also winning the Wolferton - and I don't think the winner, State Of Rest, got the credit he deserved when beating my colt at Royal Ascot last time.

We can be a fair bit better than we showed there, though - for all I said the winner didn't get the credit he deserved at Ascot, the race clearly didn't pan out ideally for our colt - and be very competitive. He will need to be, as I said, but the expected easier ground will help in that regard. It won't be as quick as it was at Ascot anyway, and that is a plus.

Alenquer could be the underestimated one at the prices as he won ugly at the Curragh, but the form stands close scrutiny. I am very happy with Bay Bridge.

No. 2 (2) Bay Bridge SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

First time ride with much to recommend

16:10 - Forest Falcon

I haven't ridden him before but he obviously comes here in good form. He paid for his pretty emphatic win at Redcar last time with a 6lb rise, which puts him on a career-high mark here, but he clearly has a lot to recommend him in his current nick.

Every chance of being very competitive

16:45 - Picual

She has a good pedigree, as you would expect being from Juddmonte, and she did well to beat a lot of in-form horses at Nottingham on her handicap debut. A 4lb rise for that win looks fair enough, for all it was a narrow success, and I would hope she can be very competitive here.

No. 1 (4) Picual EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 78

Will enjoy favoured track on decent mark

17:20 - Nelson Gay

He was a bit below par at Windsor last time but at least he got dropped 2lb for it, and his previous two runs at Epsom give him claims here. He also ran well at this track on all three starts last year, including a success, and he is equally effective over this 5f trip, as 6f. He is on a decent mark.