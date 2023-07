Ryan rides in the 15:00, 15:40 and 16:50 at Ascot

King George is as good as it gets this year

Lattam back to winning ways and has a chance

No. 3 (6) Biggles SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 103

A good second in the Victoria Cup here, he ran far better than the bare form suggested at Royal Ascot and proved it when winning very comfortably for me at Newmarket last time. He is officially 2lb well-in under his 3lb penalty and I'd say he has as good a chance as any in what is clearly a very competitive, and far deeper, handicap. The rain that fell on Wednesday night is another positive.

No. 10 (11) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

This is clearly as deep a King George as we have seen in a fair while, even with the absence of Desert Crown and three others from the five-day stage, and it is no exaggeration to say that they all have a chance of winning.

Obviously, some a lot more than others, as the betting tells you, but you couldn't totally dismiss any of these, as the likely outsiders Bolshoi Ballet and Point Lonsdale are Grade 1 and Group 2 winners respectively.

We'd like to think Auguste Rodin is towards the top of the list of the most likely winners though, and he comes into the race on the back of his two Derby wins.

Some crabbed the manner of his win at the Curragh last time but I'll take a Classic success however it lands - and he did it comfortably enough anyway, from a very good horse - though it is probably fair to say his defeat of King Of Steel at Epsom reads a lot better, as the runner-up showed how good that form was when winning at Royal Ascot.

That was a strong Derby, and we expect him to be very competitive here. But Luxembourg is also a proper Group 1 horse, just rated 1lb inferior to him, and he has unfinished business at this trip after an inconclusive run in very deep ground in the Arc.

A win for him wouldn't surprise me at all, as I don't think 1m4f is an issue for him, but the same goes for the likes of Hukum and Emily Upjohn to name just two, a Classic winner in Westover and last year's winner Pyledriver.

This race is as good as it gets in recent years, and certainly in terms of depth, even with the no-shows, but luck in running will play its part with 11 runners, and Luxembourg is drawn one and Auguste Rodin in 11, which may have their challenges.

But you play the hand you are dealt. I'd be most wary of Emily Upjohn, who I probably think has the best form coming into the race after her second to Paddington in the Eclipse.

No. 6 (4) Lattam (Ire) EXC 1.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95

He did very well to win the Irish Lincoln in deep ground in March before running into one in the shape of subsequent Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix at Newbury. He got back to winning ways when winning in a bunch finish at Newcastle last time and he is just 1lb higher here. He obviously handles ground with a bit of ease and I'd like his chance.