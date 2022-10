Six rides across a quality card at Doncaster

Auguste Rodin can certainly run a big race

Kimngrace arrives in top form

Soft ground will be telling

13:20 Doncaster: Totally Charming

He clearly didn't run up to his best in the Cambridgeshire last time but that was his first run for over three months and he has been dropped 1lb for it, so he is not without a chance here if back to his best.

This will be the softest ground he has raced on, so he has that to prove in what is obviously a very competitive big-field handicap.

Handicapper offers hope

13:55 Doncaster: Lion Of War

He was very impressive on his first two starts but it is fair to say that he struggled a bit when going up in class afterwards. However, he did take in Group 2 and Listed races and he is now in nursery company off 88, and I'd say that mark gives him a decent chance .

He wasn't beaten that far at Newmarket and Haydock and the handicapper has given him a fair shot at this.

Improvement required but in form

14:30 Doncaster: Wandering Rocks

He has run two solid races since winning his novice here in the summer and he looks to have another fair chance. He probably needs to find a bit of improvement, as he has been beaten off this mark the last twice, but he is in form and hopefully the easier ground will suit.

Class and pace vital

15:00 Doncaster: Aesops Fables

His best performance to date came with an impressive win in the Futurity, and I don't think we have seen him at his best in his last two starts. But obviously his sights have been considerably lowered since his fourth in the Dewhurst, and I'll be disappointed if he isn't going close here.

He has to carry a 5lb penalty and steps back down to 6f, but he is not short of class or pace. Hispanic obviously improved a good deal for the blinkers when winning by a wide margin at the Curragh last time and he shouldn't be underestimated either.

A horse I hold in high regard

15:35 Doncaster: Auguste Rodin

He is a horse I have rated highly since day one and he has put an unlucky debut effort behind him - though he was beaten by the Beresford winner there, let us not forget - with two victories, and I was impressed by him at Leopardstown last time. That may not have been the strongest of Group 2s but I think he is a Group 1 horse and hopefully he will show that here.

Salt Lake City did what we thought he was capable of at Navan last time after his York run - his debut second to Al Riffa obviously reads very well, too - and I wouldn't be in the least surprised if he ran a big race too, as he will enjoy any significant ease in the ground.

York winner can strike again

16:10 Doncaster: Kimngrace

She paid for an impressive win from Vintage Clarets at York last time with an 8lb rise, so obviously things are tougher here. But the runner-up ran well in defeat next time, and re-opposes here, and she clearly comes here in top form.