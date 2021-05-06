Ryan Moore: Armory the pick of my strong book of rides at Chester on Friday

Hopefully more to come from one-time Classic hope

13:45 - Brentford Hope (NON-RUNNER)

They've been waiting for the ground for him all season by the sounds of it, ever since he was withdrawn from the Lincoln in March, and they finally have it here, even if they don't have the draw, though he likes to be dropped in anyway. They had Classic hopes for him after he won impressively at two, but apparently he had a small setback last spring and he took a while to come good. He is 7lb higher than for his very easy win at Haydock, but hopefully there is more to come from him and he can prove he can do it off the bridle if needs be.

Classy horse and the one to beat on form

14:15 - Armory

No. 1 (3) Armory (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

With Japan going for the Ormonde, we rely on Armory here and he looks the stand-out on form, even though Sangarius and Bangkok are very good horses in their own right, and the first-named could prove troublesome here. My colt handles soft ground - even if a quicker surface would suit him even better - he ran a great race when third in Irish Champion and then found only his former stablemate Sir Dragonet too good in the Cox Plate. He is a very classy horse and the one to beat on form, though no more rain would help.

Career high mark and tricky draw but he's in good form

14:45 - Cardano

He obviously comes here in very good form, following up his victories with a second at Musselburgh last time. The problem is that he has gone up another 4lb to a career-high mark of 100 after that narrow defeat and his recent form has come on decent ground, but he has won on soft. Stall one could be tricky but you get what are you given and deal with it.

Lightly raced so should be more to come

15:15 - King's Lynn

He has a fair bit to find at these weights with the top one but he shaped well when a close third at Newbury on his return, and he showed he handled soft ground when going close at Doncaster last season. And as a horse with just six starts behind him, you have to expect there is more to come. I think he has a decent chance, though El Astronaute is obviously the one to beat and I could have drawn better than six of seven.

Stable is in good form

15:45 - Alternative Fact

He is a talented handicapper on his day and he showed he can handle soft when winning well at Haydock last season, though he goes on anything. He has never raced around here before and he is making his comeback, but Ed [Dunlop] has his horses in good form and this one has chances off 96.

Improving and I like his chances

16:20 - Grandmaster Flash

He comes in here as an improving horse and one who has been suited by the application of cheekpieces on his recent starts. He has to transfer that all-weather progression to the turf, and soft ground at that, but he ran well at Curragh and Galway last summer, and you have to like his chances and profile in an open race.

