Best form gives him claims in wide open race

13:50 - Live In The Dream

He obviously wasn't at his best from a wide draw at Chester last time but his earlier efforts give him place claims here in what is obviously a wide-open sprint handicap. He is ground-versatile, so any significant rain won't harm his chances, though I would prefer it remain on the quick side for him.

Form is working out extremely well

14:25 - Chaldean

A tough race to call but Chaldean did it nicely over this trip at Newbury last time and the form couldn't have worked out much better, with the second, third and fourth all winning next time. He is a well-bred colt and you would have to give him every chance in a race full of unknowns. I would have liked a better draw than nine of nine, though. Of the opposition, I probably like Mill Stream best.

Very impressive last time and worth a shot in this grade

15:00 - Aikhal

No. 1 (1) Aikhal (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This is another race in which you can give all six a chance. The horses coming from Goodwood - handicap winner Secret State and Gordon Stakes runner-up Deauville Legend have strong claims, with my preference being for the latter - but hopefully my colt is in there with every chance.

We chucked him in at the deep end on his return over 1m at Royal Ascot and I was very impressed with him in a 1m2f Group 3 at the Curragh last time. This a sterner test for him, up in trip, but the way he finished off his race last time suggests this Galileo colt is well worth a shot in this grade.

A peak Mishriff will give Baaeed a good race

15:35 - High Definition

Most are assuming that Baaeed will stay well enough to outclass his rivals, and that may well be the case - you simply cannot knock him at all - but he has his stamina to prove all the same and perhaps there wasn't quite the wow factor about him at Goodwood that there was earlier in the season.

And it is not as it if he isn't coming up against genuine Group 1 opposition, with last year's runaway winner Mishriff the obvious danger if coming back to his best after a disappointing run in the King George, though he blew the start there again, which is a worry. If he can put it all together, he could give the favourite a good race.

I am looking forward to seeing what my colt can do back to 1m2f, though. He ran below par in France last time but his earlier third to Hukum and Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup reads well, as does his second to Alenquer over 1m2f at the Curragh. It could well be that this is his best trip.

Has the class on handicap debut but it won't be easy

16:10 - Thunderous

No. 1 (13) Thunderous (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 109

He is giving upwards of 9lb to the field but he deserves his rating. Okay, he hasn't run to his best on his last two starts, but he is fairly handicapped on his second to Stradivarius here in the Yorkshire Cup earlier in the season and he certainly has the Group race form to be a factor here on his handicap debut. But this won't be easy.

Progressive filly and step back to 5f should be fine

16:45 - Cuban Breeze

I haven't ridden her before but she certainly looks to be a progressive filly . She has gone up another 4lb for winning over 6f at Windsor last time , but hopefully she can still be competitive and the step back to 5f shouldn't be a problem.