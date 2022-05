Potential is there and step back in trip will suit

14:45 Longchamp - Above The Curve

No. 7 (7) Above The Curve (Usa) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

She has a fair bit to find with the likes of Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage and you have to respect the home team too, with Place Du Carrousel possibly the most dangerous of those, but my filly clearly has a decent chance.

I haven't ridden her yet but I have had a close up view of her, most recently when riding Thoughts Of June to edge her out in the Cheshire Oaks last time.

She steps back a furlong or so to 1m2f here, and I think that could be a good move, as she looked to have plenty of pace when winning over that trip at Leopardstown.

So, while she needs to improve and being drawn seven of seven is probably not ideal, the potential is definitely there after just three starts. Decent ground would help, too.