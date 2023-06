Last week's Albany runner-up should go very close

Above The Curve has strong claims in Pretty Polly

Alfred Munnings remains an exciting prospect

No. 4 (5) City Of Troy (Usa) EXC 1.07 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I think we had six in this race at the entry stage, but we rely on City Of Troy. He was actually due to run here last month but we pulled him out of the 6f maiden that Unquestionable won. He is a brother to our King George V third Bertinelli and hopefully he has enough talent to be getting involved here. He shows us plenty but you never know what you will come up against in maidens here.

No. 6 (7) Matrika (Ire) SBK 4/9 EXC 1.53 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Clearly, she has a lot going for her and you'd be disappointed if she is not involved in the shake-up and going very close to winning. A winner here on her debut, I thought she ran a superb race when second in a pretty deep Albany last week. The quick turnaround is the obvious question mark but she wouldn't be here if we thought that was an issue.

No. 1 (9) Above The Curve (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

There may be no stand-out in here and none of the field have posted a big figure in Group 1 terms, but I suspect this will take plenty of winning. Never Ending Story is a horse I clearly have a lot of time for and Via Sistina was hugely impressive at Newmarket last month - to name just two of these - but I'd like think that Above The Curve has as good a chance as any.

I would say that Never Ending Story is a very dangerous rival though, especially, along with the Irish 2.000 Guineas third Comhra, she is getting 10lb from the older horses. We felt she underperformed in the French 1,000 Guineas after a good reappearance win, and she was much like her true self when second to a dominant winner in the French Oaks.

But Above The Curve has done it in Group 1 company, winning the Prix Saint-Alary, and she was back to form when winning well in a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud last time. She is a course winner who holds very solid claims.

No. 5 (4) Alfred Munnings (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

He clearly has a huge job on against the likes of Al Riffa and Lafayette but he is obviously a horse we have always rated. An impressive winner on debut, we went to last year's Chesham expecting a big run, but it just didn't happen in what was an odd race in many respects, and he came back injured from the race. We obviously haven't seen him since but hopefully he can run well here and give us something to build on. He remains an exciting talent but this is a tough ask first time back.

No. 3 (5) Newfoundland (Ire) EXC 1.17 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 88

He won like a good horse for me at Navan last year and I thought he shaped well when sixth here last time over 1m6f, not getting any real racing room up the straight. I think the step up to 2m suit, and hopefully the first-time cheekpieces will, too. A mark of 88 looks fair.

