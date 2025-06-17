Royal Ascot Tips: Two big odds bets in the Queen Anne from Rhys Williams

Back to his favoured C&D

Timeform Superboost

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 2/51.40 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion Top 3 Finish in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Docklands finished second in this race last year and I think the market is underestimating his chance of going one better this time.

His form took a tip last year after that run but most of those races were over 1m2f, which doesn't look an ideal trip for him, and they stuck blinkers on him in the Hong Kong Mile.

Since returning this season, Docklands has performed respectably in defeat on both starts. In the first of those, he was narrowly beaten by Sardinian Warrior while pulling clear of the rest of the field. Last time at Epsom, he wasn't suited by the pace and got stuck in behind rivals when the pace was lifting. He got out with two furlongs to go and picked up well, despite not handling the track, to finish third.

He's now back to his favoured track and he will find this test more suitable than Epsom. While he has to improve a little to win this if others turn up at their best, I think he could be capable of doing that given his affinity for this test and he was gradually improving in the first half of last year before not getting the chance to show his true ability in the second half. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Docklands in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 0.5pt e/w SBK 14/1

Quddwah holds a narrow victory over Docklands over this C&D and I think the market has also overlooked this lightly-raced five-year-old's chance.

He got up late to beat Docklands that day and followed that with a victory on the round course in the Summer Mile when I thought he wasn't doing much in front late on.

I thought he didn't look too comfortable on the track when running respectably to finish fourth behind Charyn at Deauville and he didn't travel too well early on and likely found the ground more testing than ideal over this C&D on his final start of last year.

Quddwah returned at Longchamp last month with a comfortable victory when making all the running and winning with a fair bit in hand in lesser company. That will hopefully have put him spot-on for this and I think at least riding him handily today could benefit him as this may not be too strongly run. He's another who has to step up a little on what he's achieved so far to take this but he's only had seven starts and I think he has the potential to do that. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.