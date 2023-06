No. 3 (11) Art Power (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Plenty of the selections this week have been placed and most have ran well. Live Your Dream was another placed yesterday and hit a low of 4.3100/30 when he wobbled around in the finish. Over the past four days, two of the three in a big each-way treble have hit the frame, so we've been close for the place part anyway.

Saturday's big price on Art Power is a real tempter at 22s away from the big Aussie hope Artorius.

Art Power excels in Ireland and is nigh on unbeatable there, and won on his latest start in the Greenlands with a super-smooth near 5L victory.

6f on good ground is his thing, and he's a fast starter that can travel well.

Whether he is quite at the level of Artorius we'll see, but we should get a run for our money and Art Power has a real fondness for the track.

Drawn in 11, he is near Highfield Princess (16) and the Aussie favourite (8).

No. 9 (4) Fresh SBK 18/1 EXC 27 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 101

We're sprinter heavy today and the second each-way pick lines up in the Wokingham and another big price here with Fresh at 25s.

James Fanshawe and Danny Tudhope have a good placed record together at Ascot with 4-8 placed at 50%.

Granted, this is a different ball game altogether for the 28-runner charge down the straight and is another with proven Ascot form.

He didn't fire in the Victoria Cup at all last time, but he has previous in the Wokingham and finished second over the far side when drawn in nine 12 months ago.

The 7f form in these big fields is a must, and he has eased a little down to 101 in the weights.