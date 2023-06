Hard to oppose Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth

There are three few short-priced favourites on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Little Big Bear is the first to go to post. He is 2.1211/10 for the Commonwealth Cup at 15:05, and deserves to be on form.

Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old has won five of his six sprints and was the European Champion two-year-old od 2022. His sole defeat came when caught on the line by Tough Talk in a maiden at the Curragh on his debut.

He won a Group 1 by seven lengths as a juvenile and, as you will know by now, I do not lay top-class winners over the trip in Group 1 races.

Tahiyra is 1.635/8 on the Exchange for the Coronation Stakes at 16:20. She concluded her first season with an impressive win in the Moyglare Stakes at The Curragh, where she won the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her last start.

The runner-up Meditate 6.25/1 takes her on again, and as Mamma's Girl 29.028/1 and Remarquee 30.029/1 are Group 3 winners, you may want to consider laying Sounds Of Heaven 17.016/1 and/or Queen For You 9.28/1 for a place.

The pair went past the post together in a Listed race at York last month, with Silver Lady a neck back in third.

It is not great form - in fact, quite the opposite. Queen For You is officially rated 100, 18lb behind Tahiyra, 12lb adrift of Meditate and 10lb off Comhra and Mamma's Girl.

Queen For You may be third-favourite but the handicapper rates her seventh of seven.

Lay Queen For You for a place @ 3.02/1 Bet now

The favourite for the Sandringham at 17:00, Coppice 6.86/1, doesn't appeal but she might be placed.

She has a great pedigree and has won both her starts on the all-weather. However, she was nearer last than first on her only previous outing on turf - a Guineas trial at Newmarket for which she was favourite.

I don't see her winning, as her inexperience is against her, and my recommendation would be to back Chelsea Green each-way.

Owned by Chelsea Thoroughbreds, whose Jimi Hendrix won the Royal Hunt Cup from the same stall (7) on Wednesday, Chelsea Green 15.014/1 showed willing at Newmarket last month when going from last to first to win a tricky handicap.

She is up in grade here but I can see her running well if she doesn't find herself behind a wall of horses at halfway.

Back Chelsea Green win and place @ 16.015/1 Bet now

The third shortie is the Derby runner-up in the King Edward V Stakes at 17:35.

King Of Steel is 2.35/4 with Arrest, the well-beaten Derby favourite, 4.47/2. The seventh at Epsom, Artistic Star, is 6.05/1; the ninth, Dubai Mile, is 22.021/1.

Continuous 7.613/2 comes on from Chantilly where he was a disappointing eighth in the French Derby.

It looks cut and dry on form, so I won't suggest laying the favourite.

That said, he appeared to have a hard race at Epsom and that may leave its mark.

A race best left alone, I reckon.

The final race on the card is the Palace of Holyrood House Stakes at 18:10, a sprint handicap for three-year-olds.

I suggest we lay the favourite for a place as Conquistador 2.35/4 is not a dedicated five-furlong horse.

He was with the Gosdens for his first season, and it did not occur to them to run him in sprints. They kept him to seven furlongs.

George Boughey thought it worth trying him over the minimum trip and he duly won at Wolverhampton in December.

He then won at Lingfield over six, getting up on the line to beat the well-backed favourite Kerdos 8.07/1 whom he meets again on 1lb better terms.

With just the single experience of a race over five at Wolverhampton, I can't see why Conquistador should be as short as he is - half the odds he was at the start of the week.

Contrast his odds with Tatterstall, for example. Connor Beasley's mount won the similarly-competitive Epsom Dash and yet is 10/111.00, 16.015/1 on the Exchange.

George Boughey's runners often go off shorter than they should and this looks a classic case.

Lay Conquistador for a place @ 3.02/1 Bet now

Carla's Way makes sense as a back-to-lay trade in the 14:30.

She is one of the fastest six-furlong fillies seen out this year.

If coming on for her impressive debut at Doncaster, she is likely to go a good deal shorter in-running than her current odds on the Exchange of 6.05/1.

Hopefully, there will be a fast pace on the far rail, where she is drawn between the fancied Irish fillies Matrika, in stall one, and Navassa Island, in three.

Soprano, the shortest-priced of those on the stands' side, won over five and may not see out the six.

The race could well fall into Carla's Way's hands.

Trade Carla's Way back-to-lay @ 6.05/1 Bet now

