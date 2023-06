NAP

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Jabaara

No. 6 (18) Jabaara (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Jabaara was ante-post favourite for this race for a long while after making a big impression on her debut at Newmarket but she is now available to back at bigger odds.

That is because Carla's Way has been well touted and she also looked a very good prospect when making a winning debut, but Jabaara was value for miles extra when successful on her debut, overcoming trouble in-running and easily sweeping past her rivals. Roger Varian has his team in good order this week and there should be bundles more to come from Jabaara, while a higher draw may also be advantageous.

NEXT BEST

Royal Ascot - 18:10 - Back Frankness

No. 16 (29) Frankness SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 90

Frankness won twice as a juvenile over seven furlongs at Chester last season and she had been shaping up better than the bare result on her first three starts this year.

Therefore, it was no surprise to she her resume winning ways in the style she did at Goodwood last time, shaken up approaching the final furlong and soon in the lead, having much more in hand than the official margin suggests.

This is obviously a much tougher test she faces now, but the handicapper has raised her just 5 lb for that success, which seems lenient, and jockey Harry Davies is now able to claim his 3 lb. Frankness is bred to go on improving, too, so she looks very good value in a race of this nature.

EACH-WAY

Royal Ascot - 17:00 - Back Marksman Queen

No. 26 (23) Marksman Queen SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 86

Marksman Queen won her first two starts over a mile at Kempton and Southwell and the form hasn't worked out badly at all. She lost her unbeaten record on handicap debut at Kempton last time, but that was still a career-best effort, and she wasn't as well placed as the winner who was able to dictate the pace.

She therefore appeals as being very well handicapped and, though she is yet to race on turf, horses who act well on an artificial surface are often seen to good effect on the straight course at Ascot. Marksman Queen is open to more improvement and is worth chancing in a race of this nature at the prices.