NAP

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Elite Status

No. 4 (4) Elite Status SBK 11/10 EXC 2.44 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Elite Status is getting short enough now in the betting but, on Timeform ratings, he really is the one to beat, at least 6 lb clear of his rivals.

He has a sharp pedigree and he landed good support when making a winning debut at Doncaster in May and he confirmed the positive impression he created there and more when following up in the National Stakes at Sandown last time.

That was a devastating win, making his effort out wide two furlongs out and sweeping through with a storming run, stretching five lengths clear of the runner-up and recording an excellent timefigure. Elite Status has already reached a level of form to win a Norfolk and, with even more to come, he really ought to take all the beating.

NEXT BEST

Royal Ascot - 16:20 - Eldar Eldarov

No. 12 (10) Eldar Eldarov SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This is the most open renewal of the Gold Cup for a while, but Eldar Eldarov remains with plenty of potential as a stayer, and looks the one to be with.

He won the Queen's Vase at this meeting 12 months ago and went on to win the St Leger at Doncaster later in the season. He wasn't at his best back at Ascot in the Long Distance Cup, but he ran a very promising race on his return in the Yorkshire Cup last month, especially with a view to moving up to this significantly longer trip.

Eldar Eldarov is well worth a try at this marathon trip and he brings plenty of potential to the table.

EACH-WAY

Royal Ascot - 17:00 - Back Docklands

Docklands bumped into the smart Cicero's Gift on his return at Wolverhampton in March before completing a simple task at Kempton on his next start.

He made a mockery of an opening mark of 80 when scoring on handicap debut over this course and distance last month, looming up around two furlongs out and soon putting the race to bed when produced to lead entering the final furlong, stretching six and a half lengths clear in impressive fashion.

His draw in stall 18 should be stop on as there is pace around him and he strikes as the type that will relish this big-field scenario, so he makes a fair bit of appeal despite now being 14 lb higher in the weights.