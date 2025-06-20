Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams has four double-figure selections on day four

Didn't handle the track in the Derby

There's been some early market support for Ipanema Queen in the Albany Stakes but I think she's still a little overpriced after an impressive debut at the Curragh.

She was soon in the lead and racing with plenty of enthusiasm towards the near side before quickening away from her rivals, despite showing obvious signs of greenness, to win by five-and-a-half lengths.

While no winners have come from the race, quite a few of those who have run since have performed respectably in defeat and it was a good performance on the clock. Given the greenness that was still on show, there could be more to come from Ipanema Queen and she is drawn in what is likely to be a favourable spot nearest to the stands' side rail. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Ipanema Queen in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 0.5pt e/w SBK 11/1

In the same race, Fairy Oak is being underestimated by the market given the promise that she showed in defeat on debut at Navan.

She had finished second in a barrier trial at Naas over six furlongs prior to this and she looked short of speed over the furlong shorter distance. She raced towards the back of the field early on and didn't look too comfortable on the track but, once meeting the hill late on, she finished strongly to take second.

While Fairy Oak clearly has to improve on that form to be competitive in this, I think she has the potential to take a significant step forward now that she's stepping up to six furlongs at a track that is likely to be far more suitable for her. Any 22/123.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fairy Oak in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 0.5pt e/w SBK 33/1

Nightwalker finished well beaten in the Derby on his latest start but he could be capable of bouncing back with blinkers on for the first time.

He looked quite awkward under pressure in the Dante when he eventually ran on to finish fifth and the cheekpieces weren't enough to get him to focus in the Derby as he was never travelling. Given that lack of focus and the sire, I think the application of blinkers could see him in a much better light in this race and the switch back to quick ground can help his cause too. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Nightwalker in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot 0.5pt e/w SBK 11/1

At a big price in the same race, another horse whose last start was in the Derby has been overlooked by the market.

Green Storm ran respectably to finish seventh at Epsom despite not appearing to handle the camber in the home straight. They also didn't try to get him into a handy position that day so I'm hoping they will look to revert to more prominent tactics given that Galveston is the only other one who seems likely to want to race very prominently.

How far Green Storm races behind him early on may depend on the purpose of Galveston being in the race but he should be favourably positioned whichever option is taken with that rival.

There is a concern that Green Storm has hung under pressure on a few occasions and maybe he's shown all of his ability while others have more potential for improvement but I think he's a little overpriced and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.