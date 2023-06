Kevin takes aim at two races again

Impressed by Little Big Bear and fancies the favourite to win again

Playing bigger odds in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

The halfway point has been passed and day four of Royal Ascot is upon us. Those of you that have read my five best bets of Royal Ascot piece will know that I have already put up Navassa Island in the Albany Stakes at 14:30, so I will look outside that race for my additional two selections.

The Commonwealth Cup (15:05) brings together most of the most promising three-year-old sprinters in Europe. Cases can be made for plenty of these to improve for the test that this race presents, but really and truly, they are going to have to improve a lot to deal with a top-form Little Big Bear.

The son of No Nay Never was one of the highest-rated juveniles of recent decades thanks to his imperious victory in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last season.

While a disastrous seasonal return in the 2000 Guineas threatened to derail his three-year-old campaign, he very quickly got back on the right track with an authoritative victory in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his return to sprinting.

It was widely perceived that he raced on the favoured part of the track that day and that may well be the case, but he ultimately won easily having looked to be dossing in front for much of the final furlong.

Having more pace in front of him will very much play to his strengths here and it will be a surprise if he doesn't stamp his class on this field. In his Betfair column, Little Big Bear's jockey Ryan Moore tells us that his ride is 'the one to beat'.

Back Little Big Bear @ 2.01/1 Bet now

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (15:40) is the other race of interest and having made a short-priced selection in the previous race, I'm siding with a much bigger-priced selection in this race in the shape of the Hughie Morrison-trained Maksud.

The four-year-old came a long way in a short space of time last season, making a winning debut in April prior to running well in stakes company and shaping particularly well when second to Secret State in a valuable handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

He shaped with subtle promise on his return to action at Chester, missing the kick and not being knocked about. The handicapper dropped him 2lb for that run and he is sure to have come on from it. This course and distance promises to suit him well and a big effort could be forthcoming from him.

Back Maksud EW @ 16/117.00 Bet now

Finally, the headline offer from Betfair every day of Royal Ascot is if you bet £10 on a horse racing multiple, you get a free £10 bet on a horse racing multiple, so I'll be looking to steer you in the direction of a payout if you wish to avail of that offer. Today I'll go with Navassa Island in the Albany Stakes (14:30) and Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth Cup (15:05). The double pays at 15/116.00.

