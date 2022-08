It didn't take long to find the first bet of the night, which comes in the opening contest at 17:10 R1, the seven-furlong handicap.

The top of the market in this contest is interesting, with Brunel Charm 4.57/2 heading up affairs. He has two wins from seven starts at this venue, and both came over today's trip of seven furlongs, but this is a step up in class, with his wins coming in Class 4 and 5 company, and he makes little appeal.

Street Kid 5.04/1 is in next, but we haven't seen him for 257 days, so it's hard to know what to expect, and Danzan 8.07/1 - the third favourite - got his head in front at Thirsk for the first time in 42 runs in a bunch finish and is not guaranteed to back that up.

Optimum conditions for Tadreeb to strike down in grade

Tadreeb 8.07/1 remains one to be very interested in switching back to the AW. His draw in stall 14 is no death sentence, with the outside stalls at Lingfield winning twice as many races as single figure draws - so if you hear he can't win because he is drawn in the car park its nonsense. High draws have won 11% of races at Lingfield and have an A/E of 1.4, meaning they are often overlooked in the betting and do better than expected.

No. 2 (14) Tadreeb (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Louis Steward

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 90

For that reason, I want to have a bet in this race. Tadreeb 8.07/1 is rated four pounds higher on the AW than turf, and he has excuses for his last three outings. Soft ground was never going to suit at Goodwood, and he was drawn entirely out of it in stall seven at 100/1 in the Victoria Cup. He has twice now performed poorly on the undulations of Newmarket.

He is twice a winner at this venue this year, including beating the smart Tinker Toy - a subsequent winner over Listed performer Happy Power, and is now rated 13 pounds higher.

Today's contest is a drop in grade, and he should be making his presence felt in this weaker contest. Few of these have optimum conditions, but he does, and if forgiving his last three outings, his form figures over seven furlongs read 111212 outside of his debut. He must go close.

Honky Tonk Man to relish a return to the AW

In the 17:40 R2, Honky Tonk Man 8.07/1 is of interest on the back of a 98-day break after two disappointing runs on turf, but there was some promise in his latest defeat at Ascot to the smart Alflaila.

He travelled strongly at Ascot and was the last off the bridle before hitting the front effortlessly but hung right in the closing stages and his tank emptied quickly. That performance suggested something wrong with him, so the time away from the track can only be viewed positively.

No. 1 (8) Honky Tonk Man (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

His seasonal return is easily forgiven - he was extremely keen but did well only to be beaten four lengths by the useful Whoputfiftyinyou.

He scored in good style in both of his AW starts as a two-year-old, and the form suggests that he can be competitive here.

His time figures need improvement, but the gut feeling is that a strongly run affair will see him to good effect.

In the hope that his issues are sorted, and the return to the AW sees him bounce back to the form of his two-year-old season, he can go very close here.

Back-to-back Racing League victories await Tregony

Leonna Mayor and team Yorkshire hold all the aces to this 19:10 R5 contest with John Baptiste 6.05/1 and the quickly turned out Haydock winner Jewel Maker 6.05/1.

Still, this can go to the unexposed Tregony 7.06/1, who ran right up to her best at Sandown and switches back to the AW for the first time since scoring in this competition at Newcastle last term.

No. 6 (12) Tregony SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

She doesn't stay 1m4f, so her Ascot and Newbury runs this term can have a line put through. She was given a stiff task when asked to give chunks of weight away at Ascot in May to some promising three-year-olds. She was unsuited by a steadily run affair.

This looks more her bag and she is less exposed than many of these.