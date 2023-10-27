</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Racing... Racing... Only Bettor Special: Rachael Blackmore and Ruby Walsh National Hunt season preview
27 October 2023
3 min read Only Bettor Rachael Blackmore and Ruby Walsh preview the jumps season Walsh says Constitution Hill can be beat Blackmore's opinions on her star rides throughout the term The 2023/2024 jumps season really gets going with Cheltenham's Showcase Meeting starting on Friday and Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore, legendary ex-rider Ruby walsh and Vanessa Ryle sat down to pick through what we can expect throughout the upcoming National Hunt season. Watch Rachael blackmore and Ruby Walsh's jumps season preview... Blackmore set for big rides this season Honeysuckle and Blackmore have been the golden duo of the sport during the last few years but with the partnership not to be seen again this season she looked ahead at some of the special horses she will be riding this term. Blackmore touched on her some of her star rides with updates on the likes of A Plus tard, Envoi Allen, Captain Guinness, recent Down Royal winner Minella Indo and many more.Walsh also gave an update on some of Willie Mullins' superstars heading into the campaign with his ties to the yard, talking about El Fabiolo, Galopin Des Champs and Impaire Et Passe to name a few. Big race festivals whet the appetite All the big races throughout the jumps calendar were touched on by both riders, with a big emphasis on the Betfair Chase meeting at Haydock in November, Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown in February and of course, the Cheltenham Festival in March.One of the stars of the sport over the last few seasons has been Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill and the big question on everyone's lips is whether he can be beaten this season and Ruby Walsh had a very controversial opinion! Trials and tribulations of being a jockey Getting in the mind of a jockey is always something punters are wanting to do and the two leading figures talked through some of the major and minor challenges they have faced in their careers, from what it is like to drop a whip during a race, to how abuse in the sport is handled and developing a championship mentality. The pair also discussed what it is like to have to make a decision between two horses that they could potentially ride in the same Championship race. What factors come together and how eventually they try to make the right decision. Their answers are illuminating.The jumps season is about to get motoring and we have everything you need in this podcast to get you in the mood! Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now... Only Bettor</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rachael Blackmore</a> and Ruby Walsh preview the jumps season</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Walsh says <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.350305692">Constitution Hill</a> can be beat</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Blackmore's opinions on her star rides throughout the term</h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/national-hunt-season-2023-2024-kevin-blake-runs-through-the-calendar-191023-288.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2023/2024 jumps season</a> really gets going with Cheltenham's Showcase Meeting starting on Friday and Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore, legendary ex-rider Ruby walsh and Vanessa Ryle sat down to pick through what we can expect throughout the upcoming National Hunt season.<br><br></p><hr><h3>Watch Rachael blackmore and Ruby Walsh's jumps season preview...<br><br></h3><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lRuTveTS2WY?si=3_IyDlVlLpW6gEew" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Blackmore set for big rides this season





Honeysuckle and Blackmore have been the golden duo of the sport during the last few years but with the partnership not to be seen again this season she looked ahead at some of the special horses she will be riding this term.

Blackmore touched on her some of her star rides with updates on the likes of A Plus tard, Envoi Allen, Captain Guinness, recent Down Royal winner Minella Indo and many more.



Walsh also gave an update on some of Willie Mullins' superstars heading into the campaign with his ties to the yard, talking about El Fabiolo, Galopin Des Champs and Impaire Et Passe to name a few.

Big race festivals whet the appetite





All the big races throughout the jumps calendar were touched on by both riders, with a big emphasis on the Betfair Chase meeting at Haydock in November, Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown in February and of course, the Cheltenham Festival in March.



One of the stars of the sport over the last few seasons has been Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill and the big question on everyone's lips is whether he can be beaten this season and Ruby Walsh had a very controversial opinion!

Trials and tribulations of being a jockey

Getting in the mind of a jockey is always something punters are wanting to do and the two leading figures talked through some of the major and minor challenges they have faced in their careers, from what it is like to drop a whip during a race, to how abuse in the sport is handled and developing a championship mentality.



The pair also discussed what it is like to have to make a decision between two horses that they could potentially ride in the same Championship race. What factors come together and how eventually they try to make the right decision.

Their answers are illuminating.



The jumps season is about to get motoring and we have everything you need in this podcast to get you in the mood!





Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now...







GET A COMPLETELY FREE HORSE RACING BET EVERY WEEKEND OF OCTOBER The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a free bet on racing multiples every weekend in October. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

