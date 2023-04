Six chances for Rachael on big day at Fairyhouse

13:25 - Classic Lord

I'm looking forward to riding Classic Lord again in the opening maiden hurdle on Sunday. He put up a good performance at Naas the last day, it was his first run since he ran in the Irish Cesarewitch at The Curragh in September, it was only his second run over hurdles, and he kept on well to finish fourth behind Bialystok. The runner-up, Thecompanysergeant, won next time at Navan.

Classic Lord seems to be in good form at home, and I am hoping that he can improve at least a little on his run the last day. He was a good staying handicapper on the flat for Andrew Balding a couple of years ago, and I hope that he can go forward now over hurdles.

Repeat of last run should bring him into it

14:00 - Arcland

I ride Arcland for Harry Rogers in the novice handicap hurdle. I have never ridden Arcland before, but I like riding for Harry. He does a very good job with his horses.

Arcland hasn't won yet over hurdles, and this is a competitive race, his first handicap, but his run at Punchestown in October was a good run, when he finished third behind Cool Survivor, who won a listed race next time and wasn't beaten far in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. A repeat of that run should bring Arcland into it off his mark.

Goes there with an each-way chance

14:35 - Rioga Choice

No. 14 Rioga Choice (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

This is obviously a high-class race, a Grade 1 contest, but Rioga Choice goes into it with her chance. She ran well at Punchestown in February when she finished third behind Hauturiere and Shecouldbeanything in a listed mares' novice hurdle.

She is going to have to improve on that if she is going to be involved here.

She has almost two lengths to find with Hauturiere for starters, and there are high class novices in there too, like her stable companion Magical Zoe, and Halka Du Tabert, Princess Zoe and Shecouldbeanything, second, third, fifth and sixth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, as well as Ashroe Diamond and Night And Day.

It's obviously a good race, but Rioga Choice goes there with an each-way chance.

Drop back down in trip could suit him well

15:10 - Deep Cave

Deep Cave won well at Leoapardstown over Christmas, he kept on well to beat a good mare in Lot Of Joy, and he ran well for a long way in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

He may have just been caught for stamina over two miles and six furlongs there, so the drop back down to two and a half miles could suit him well now.

Again, this looks like a good race. Parmenion won impressively at Leopardstown last month, and Doctor Bravo finished a close-up third in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park in February, but I think that Deep Cave can go well.

In really good form at home

15:45 - Arctic Bresil

No. 4 Arctic Bresil SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Arctic Bresil is a really nice horse. He won well at Cork on his racecourse debut, we were really excited about him, but then he went to Sandown for the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle, and he didn't perform at all.

All we can do is draw a line through that run, like we drew a line through Envoi Allen's run in the King George in advance of Cheltenham.

Arctic Bresil is a lovely horse to ride, and he seems to be in really good form at home. Henry gave him plenty of time after Sandown, he seems in great order again now, and I'm very much looking forward to riding him.

Ten Up Chase form would give him a chance

16:55 - Flanking Maneuver

I ride Flanking Maneuver for Noel Meade in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup.

This is a top-class race, with Mighty Potter, Appreciate It and Sir Gerhard dominating the market, but Flanking Maneuver deserves his place in the race.

He ran a big race in the Ten Up Chase at Navan in February to finish third behind Churchstonewarrior and Mahler Mission. That was his first chase, and it was his first run back after a long break, since he finished fourth behind Bob Olinger in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle in January 2021.

He could only finish third behind Journey With Me at Naas last time, but if he can get back to his Ten Up Chase run, and improve a little on that, that would give him a chance.