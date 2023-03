Two chances for Rachael at Leopardstown

Let's Go Champ should improve following good run after long absence

Jumping is usually Upping The Anti's strength

In great order at home and we're hoping for a big run

14:35 - Let's Go Champ

No. 5 Lets Go Champ (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I'm at Leopardstown on Sunday, where I ride Let's Go Champ in the Michael Rafferty Memorial Maiden Hurdle.

He ran very well at Punchestown the last day on his first run back after a long lay-off. He hadn't run since he won a point-to-point in May 2019, he was off for over 1,300 days, so it was a fine run by him to finish third behind a horse of Willie Mullins', Tactical Move, who was also having his first run back after a long break.

I hope that he can improve on that run, which he should, after such a long lay-off.

The step up in trip to two and a half miles should help him, he won his only point-to-point, and he is a full-brother to Scarlet And Dove, who stays two and a half miles well. The move to better ground should suit him too, he won his point-to-point on good ground. He's in great order at home and we're hoping for a big run from him.

His jumping is usually his strength

16:55 - Upping The Anti

No. 5 Upping The Anti (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 133

Upping The Anti hasn't run since he fell in a Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown in October, but he seems to be in great form.

He's normally a good jumper, he jumped well when he won his beginners' chase at Kilbeggan in May, and he jumped well again when he followed up in a rated novice chase at Tipperary in July. His jumping is usually his strength.

It's a competitive race, as you would expect for the prize money on offer, and several of the runners have good course form. Panda Boy finished third in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas, and Birchdale was a good winner of the Leopardstown Chase over this course and distance at the Dublin Racing Festival last year, and he finished fourth in the same race this year.

Upping The Anti has never run at Leopardstown before, but I think that the course should suit him, and I am looking forward to riding him over Leopardstown's fences.