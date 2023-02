Rachael Blackmore on her Sunday three at Naas

Promising pair aiming for more improvement

Hopefully he can take another step forward

14:40 - Percy Warner

Percy Warner ran well last time at Naas to finish second behind Aarons Day. He wore cheekpieces for the first time there, and that was his best run yet over fences. He will have cheekpieces on again on Sunday and I hope that he can be good in them again.

The ground is going to be better than the ground he has been racing on over hurdles and fences so far, but he won his point-to-point on good to yielding ground, so the ground shouldn't be a hindrance to him.

He is a lightly-raced horse, he has run just twice over hurdles and just three times over fences, and hopefully he can take another step forward.

He is capable of better

15:10 - Coeur Sublime

No. 3 Coeur Sublime (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

I was lucky enough to win the Newlands Chase last year on Captain Guinness, and it would be great if I could win it again this year on Coeur Sublime.

Coeur Sublime was unlucky on his debut this season in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas, he was in front and travelling well when he fell at the last fence. Jeremys Flame won the race in the end, she won a listed mares' chase at Huntingdon a few weeks ago and is now well fancied for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham.

Coeur Sublime finished fourth behind Blue Lord last time in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. I actually rode against him in the race, I rode Captain Guinness. It was obviously a good race, a Grade 1 race, but, while Coeur Sublime finished only three lengths behind Captain Guinness, I know that he is capable of better.

Rebel Gold is a danger, he was impressive in winning the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse last month, but Coeur Sublime is a classy horse, and two miles at Naas should suit him better than two miles and one furlong at Leopardstown.

He seems to be in good order

16:10 - Classic Lord

No. 3 Classic Lord (Ger) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Classic Lord won four times on the flat for Andrew Balding, he stayed a mile and six furlongs on the flat and he got to a flat rating of 94. He is a nice recruit to hurdles.

He has had one run over hurdles for us, he finished fourth in a four-year-old maiden hurdle at Cork last July on his first run for us. That was an okay start, but we're hoping that he can do much better.

His jumping has improved since then, he has been schooling well over hurdles recently and, with that Cork run under his belt, we're hoping that he can put up a much improved performance now. He is obviously a horse with plenty of ability and he seems to be in good order.