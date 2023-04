Ladybank is an improving mare

15:40 - Ladybank

No. 6 Ladybank SBK 8/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

It's the Punchestown Festival this week, a week of top-class National Hunt racing, and I ride Ladybank in the listed mares' novice hurdle that gets the meeting under way on Tuesday.

It didn't really happen for Ladybank in the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, it just wasn't her running, so hopefully she can bounce back now. She seems to be in good form at home.

She kept on well to force a dead-heat with Princess Zoe in a two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle at Punchestown at the end of January. That is good form, and it proved that she could go well at the track. I do think that she is an improving mare, and hopefully she can take a step forward here.

Conditions will suit Watch The Weather

16:50 - Watch The Weather

Watch The Weather was a little disappointing at Cork last time, but I do think that he's got another day in him.

I won on him at Wexford and at Cork last summer, and he was only just beaten by Nibiru in a Grade B handicap hurdle at Down Royal's big meeting in November.

He is 1lb out of the handicap here, but he is still only 3lb higher than he was at Down Royal, and he will only have 10 stone on his back. This is obviously competitive, but conditions should suit him and I hope that he can run well.

Magic Daze capable of running a big race

17:25 - Magic Daze

No. 6 Magic Daze (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Magic Daze got quite worked up before the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, and then there was a false start, which meant that it was a standing start. Then when the tape went back, she just froze. It was all very frustrating, but it was just one of those things.

This is obviously not going to be easy, a Grade 1 race against the geldings, taking on Energumene and Gentleman De Mee and Blue Lord, but she had been in really good form before Cheltenham.

She is an enjoyable mare to ride, she likes to get on with things, and I'm sure that she can give me a good spin. I think that she is well capable of running a big race.

Journey With Me is getting things together now

18:35 - Journey With Me

Journey With Me had a very good run behind Impervious at Punchestown in January, he was only beaten a half a length by her, and she is a very good mare, she went on to win the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham.

Journey With Me went to Naas last time and he kept on well to win a Grade 3 race there over two and a half miles.

I think that the step up to three miles will suit him. He's a horse that we've always thought a lot of, and he's getting things together now. His last two runs over fences have been good. He's more relaxed now over fences.

This is going to be competitive, it's a Grade 1 race and we're taking on high-class novices in Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard and Classic Getaway. But Journey With Me goes into the race in good form, and I hope that he can run a big race.