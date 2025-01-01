Rachael Blackmore Tramore New Year's Day Rides: I am really looking forward to Monty's Star this season

Rachael Blackmore has four rides at Tramore on New Year's Day

12:00 Tramore - Rockonliam

Rockonliam is having his first run for Henry in the opening maiden hurdle at Tramore on New Year's Day.

This will be his first run on the racecourse. He fell at the final fence in his only point-to-point when he was in with a chance of winning. He's a full-brother to Captain Cody, a Grade 2 novice hurdle winner at Fairyhouse last April, and he has been doing things nicely at home.

His point-to-point run was on heavy ground, so he should be fine on the ground at Tramore. We're looking forward to getting him out now and seeing how he gets on.

12:30 Tramore - Belle The Lioness

Belle The Lioness is having her first run since April, but she seems to be in good order at home.

She was second in this race last year. She handled the track well, and she handled the heavy ground. That is her only run at Tramore up until now, so we are hoping that she can go well again.

She is another nicely bred mare, out of a mare who is closely related to Monty's Star and Monalee, and we're looking forward to seeing how she goes.

13:05 Tramore- Rachel's Secret

Rachel's Secret is having her first run for Henry too here. She has gone well at Tramore as well, two of her four races to date on the racecourse have been at Tramore, and she finished second in both.

All her runs have been on soft or heavy ground, so the ground shouldn't be any bother to her. She hasn't run in just over a year, but she has been going well at home so we hope that she can go well.

14:15 Tramore- Monty's Star

I can't wait to get back on Monty's Star in the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase.

He was a really exciting staying novice chaser last season, he finished second behind Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and he finished second behind Spillane's Tower in the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Those two horses finished first and second in the John Durkan Chase last month, and Fact To File finished second to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Saturday, so that form is obviously looking rock solid.

This is going to be his first run since April, but he has been going well at home, and we're really looking forward to him this season. The race fits in well for him, so hopefully he can run a big race.

