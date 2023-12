Birdie Or Bust looking to reverse form

More to come form Bowmore who is working well

Easy Fella should like the ground on first run for stable

No. 4 Birdie Or Bust (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

Birdie Or Bust was very good when she won her maiden hurdle at Tipperary in May, and she ran well back at Tipperary next time when she finished third behind Williamstowndancer.

This is a really competitive race even though there are only nine runners. Fun Fun Fun was one of the top bumper horses last year, and she was impressive in winning her maiden hurdle at Thurles, and Pink In The Park has plenty of experience, she is a second-season novice and she has won twice over hurdles.

Birdie Or Bust finished just behind A Law Of Her Own in a Grade 3 race at Down Royal last time, but I hope that she ran reverse places with her here. The ground was yielding when she won at Tipperary in May, and it should be similar here.

No. 5 Bowmore (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 121

Bowmore is having his first run here since July, when he finished third in a novice hurdle at Roscommon. He won well at Wexford the time before that on good ground, so he should appreciate the conditions at Thurles.

He was racing for the first time after a break at Wexford, so I hope that he can go well here too after a break since July. He's been working well at home, and he's a horse from whom we think there is more to come. I'm very much looking forward to riding him here.

No. 3 Easy Fella (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Easy Fella is having his first run for Henry here. I've ridden him twice for Ray Cody, I finished second on him at Tipperary in May and I finished second on him again at Bellewstown in July.

He's a real galloper, he won his maiden hurdle over this trip at Punchestown in June. He's a big horse, but all his form is on nicer ground, and he should appreciate the better ground that you can get at Thurles at this time of year. He's in good order at home, and we're hoping that he can put up a good performance.

Read more racing previews and tipping columns here.