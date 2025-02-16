Rachael Blackmore Sunday Rides: Chigorin can get back on track at Punchestown

Rachael Blackmore has three rides at Punchestown on Sunday

Chigorin can get back on track

Macs Charm goes in the Grand National Trial with a chance

I ride Chigorin in the beginners' chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

He ran well on his debut this season at Fairyhouse, when he finished second behind Champ Kiely. He was disappointing at Gowran last time though, but it just wasn't his running, so hopefully we can draw a line through that.

This is a competitive race, but Chigorin is in good form at home, so hopefully he can put his last run behind him.

I ride Macs Charm in the Grand National Trial, and he goes there with his chance.

He is a good horse on his day, he has won handicaps over hurdles and over fences and he finished fifth in the Thyestes Chase last year. He is stepping up in trip here, but he stays three miles well, so hopefully he will get three miles and three furlongs okay. He will be wearing cheekpieces for the first time and, if they can help him a little bit, he could go well.

Pookie Holler finished third in his only point-to-point and he had his first run for Henry in a maiden hurdle at Naas before Christmas.

His dam was a good hurdler, she won the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at the Aintree Grand National meeting, and he is a half-brother to Lounge Lizard, who won three times over fences over distances between two and a half miles and three miles and one furlong.

This should be a good distance for him, and hopefully he will be able to step forward from the last day, with that experience under his belt.