Rachael Blackmore Sunday Rides: Banprionsa in great form and targeting a big run at Down Royal

Rachael Blackmore on her Down Royal rides this Sunday

Nastya in good form at home and should relish better ground

Banprionsa is in great form and could run another big race

4 Nastya (Ire) J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

I'm looking forward to riding Nastya in the opening mares' maiden hurdle at Down Royal on Sunday.

The form of her run when she finished third in a maiden hurdle at Down Royal on St Stephen's Day looks even better now than it did at the time. The runner-up Ballybow won his maiden hurdle next time and then won a Grade 3 race at Clonmel, while the winner was Air Of Entitlement, who won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next time. Nastya finished just nine lengths behind Air Of Entitlement.

She finished second to Sainte Tartare at Limerick last time on heavy ground, and we're hoping that the move back to better ground will be in her favour. She's in really good form at home and we're hoping that she will go well.

1 Banprionsa (Ire) J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Banprionsa was very good in winning at Limerick last time. She had to be tough to stay on as well as she did to get up and beat Invictus Machin by a head.

She appreciated the step up to three miles and half a furlong last time, and she could improve again now for the step up to three and a quarter miles. She has been raised by 6lb by the handicapper, but that was just her third chase, so there is every chance that she will improve again.

It was soft ground the last day, but she has good form on better ground too, and she was only just beaten in a beginners' chase at Down Royal on St Stephen's Day on her only run to date at the track. She's in great form going into this, and we hope that she can run another big race.

