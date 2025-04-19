Rachael Blackmore Sunday Rides: Air Of Entitlement deserves her chance at Grade 1 level

Rachael Blackmore has six rides at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Air Of Entitlement looking to back up Cheltenham Festival win

Race should suit Newtown Rambler

Hopefully Kudasheva can build on last summer

Newtown Rambler saw out the trip well when he made all the running to win a qualified riders' maiden hurdle at Sligo last October.

He's a half-brother to Grand National winner Corach Rambler, and he's a forward-going type. He hasn't run since last November, but he's in great form at home. This race should suit him and we're hopeful that he can run a nice race.

I have never ridden Drumgill before, but he goes into the race in good form.

He is a horse who obviously thrives on his racing, as a lot of John Ryan's horses do. He is still unexposed over fences though, and he was impressive in winning last time at Limerick, with the runner-up coming out and running well at Tramore on Sunday. John will fill me in on him before the race, but I'm looking forward to riding him.

Kudasheva was game in winning her beginners' chase at Wexford in July.

She hasn't run since September, but she is in really good form at home. She is a nicely bred mare, her dam is a half-sister to Don Cossack, and we hope that there is more to come from her.

This looks like a good trip for her, and we're hoping that she can build on what she did last summer.

Bokamsin is a really likeable horse. He was well beaten on his racecourse debut in a bumper at Navan four weeks ago, but he will have learned a lot from that.

I rode him in a schooling hurdle, and he jumped well. He's just a lovely horse and we're hopeful of a nice run.

Air Of Entitlement was brilliant in winning the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

There wasn't much between her and Sixandahalf at Cheltenham, and there shouldn't be much between them again here. It's a deep race too, as you would expect for a Grade 1 race.

But Air Of Entitlement is in great form. She came out of Cheltenham really well, we couldn't be happier with her.

The step up in trip to two and a half miles should suit her too. She is such a pleasant mare to ride, she is so uncomplicated, and she's obviously highly talented. It should be a great race, but hopefully she can do the business again.

This is obviously really competitive, but Aurea Fortuna goes there with his chance. I have never ridden him before, but Tony will fill me in on him beforehand.

He has run well in competitive handicap hurdles in the past, he finished second in a three-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown in December, and he finished a close third over two and a half miles at the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown.

He had his first run back after a break at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, so hopefully he can come forward from that.

Timeform verdict

Air of Entitlement - 16:10 Fairyhouse

Air of Entitlement made a pleasing start over hurdles when landing a maiden at Down Royal in December and she took a huge step forward on that form to land the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, finding plenty under Rachael Blackmore to overhaul Sixandahalf close home.

That form is just about the best on offer here so Air of Entitlement tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and she also has the Timeform 'p' to show she's a likely improver, especially back over this longer trip.

She's clearly a big player, but preference is for Sixandahalf who went through the Cheltenham contest like the best mare in the race only to be collared up the famous hill.