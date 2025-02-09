Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Sunday Navan Rides: Minella Indo schooling well over hurdles

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore has two rides at Navan on Sunday

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has two rides at Navan on Sunday and here she gives us her exclusive insight into their chances...

13:40 Navan - Salt Bay

 

Salt Bay is a really nice recruit to hurdles. He was a high-class horse on the flat for Ralph Beckett, he finished third in the Group 1 Criterium International as a two-year-old and he finished a close third behind Hamish and Al Qareem in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes on good to soft ground at Newbury last April.

He has done lots of schooling and he seems to have taken well to jumping. He handled slow ground on the flat, so hopefully he will be okay on the ground at Navan on Sunday. He seems to be very straightforward and we're looking forward to seeing how he goes.

14:40 Navan - Minella Indo

 

We're looking forward to seeing how Minella Indo goes in the Boyne Hurdle on his first run back over hurdles in a long time.

He hasn't run over hurdles since he won the Grade 1 three-mile novice hurdle at the 2019 Punchestown Festival.

He is 12 now, but he is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, and he ran a big race to finish third in the Grand National in April.

He has run just once this season so far, he finished a close second in a Grade 3 chase at Punchestown in October, and he seems to be in very good form at home.  

He'd never blow you away in his work but I schooled him over a few hurdles on Friday morning and he jumped really well, so hopefully he can run a nice race.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

York Ebor Festival Day 2 Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV racing on Thursday

  • Max Liu
York Ebor Festival horse racing tips
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 33/1 Ebor Festival pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner hopes Apiarist can sting the layers at York

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams says 28/1 Eibhlin is a live runner on day two

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    York Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back Diamond to provide the Ethical edge for Ebor

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    York Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back Diamond to provide the Ethical edge for Ebor

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor