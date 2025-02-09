Rachael Blackmore Sunday Navan Rides: Minella Indo schooling well over hurdles

Rachael Blackmore has two rides at Navan on Sunday

Salt Bay is a really nice recruit to hurdles

Minella Indo schooling well over hurdles

Salt Bay is a really nice recruit to hurdles. He was a high-class horse on the flat for Ralph Beckett, he finished third in the Group 1 Criterium International as a two-year-old and he finished a close third behind Hamish and Al Qareem in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes on good to soft ground at Newbury last April.

He has done lots of schooling and he seems to have taken well to jumping. He handled slow ground on the flat, so hopefully he will be okay on the ground at Navan on Sunday. He seems to be very straightforward and we're looking forward to seeing how he goes.

We're looking forward to seeing how Minella Indo goes in the Boyne Hurdle on his first run back over hurdles in a long time.

He hasn't run over hurdles since he won the Grade 1 three-mile novice hurdle at the 2019 Punchestown Festival.

He is 12 now, but he is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, and he ran a big race to finish third in the Grand National in April.

He has run just once this season so far, he finished a close second in a Grade 3 chase at Punchestown in October, and he seems to be in very good form at home.

He'd never blow you away in his work but I schooled him over a few hurdles on Friday morning and he jumped really well, so hopefully he can run a nice race.

