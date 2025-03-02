Rachael Blackmore: Sommesky will appreciate drop back in grade at Leopardstown

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

I ride Sommesky at Leopardstown on Sunday in the Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.

He was a close fourth behind Ballygunner Castle in a maiden hurdle at the Hatton's Grace Hurdle meeting at Fairyhouse at the end of November, and he kept on well to win his maiden hurdle at Limerick over Christmas.

He was only seventh behind Final Demand at the Dublin Racing Festival last time, but that was obviously a very good race, a Grade 1 race. He should appreciate the drop back in grade here. He is in great form at home and, back down to two miles, hopefully he can resume his progress now.

Aspire Tower's last two runs have been well short of his best, but hopefully he can get back on track. We do have to give weight away to a couple of horses who are rated higher than us, Pied Piper and Thedevilscoachman, but there are only seven of us in it, and he does seem to be in good old form at home.

He is a horse who has lots of ability so hopefully he can bounce back here.

I have picked up the ride on Pralognan for Tony Martin in the second division of the Cancer Fund For Children Charity Handicap Hurdle.

I don't know that much about him, but he showed a decent level of ability on the flat, he finished third in the Cork Derby as a four-year-old, racing off a mark of 79, and ran three good races at Dundalk there before Christmas.

He has only run five times over hurdles, so hopefully there is more to come from him now over obstacles off his current mark.

Nas Na Riogh was due to run at Naas last Sunday, before the chases were abandoned because of the ground, and he remains in good form.

He did well over hurdles in the early part of the summer last year, he won his maiden hurdle at Tipperary in April and he followed up by winning a novice hurdle at Killarney in May. He was well beaten in each of his first wo runs over fences early this season, but he didn't run badly last time in a rated novice chase over two miles and half-a-furlong at Down Royal.

He will be stepping back up in trip here to two miles and five-and-a-half furlongs, and that should suit him. He is a couple of pounds out of the handicap, but he will have just 10 stone on his back, and his chase rating is well below his hurdles rating. He is a lovely big horse, he jumps well and the ground should be fine for him. Hopefully he can go well.