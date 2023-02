Cheltenham Gold Cup winner joins Betfair

Betfair is extremely excited to announce that Rachael Blackmore has joined its already impressive list of racing ambassadors.

Rachael, the first female jockey to win the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup, will provide her exclusive thoughts and opinions every weekend and throughout all the major jumps festivals on Betting.Betfair.com.

Cheltenham's leading jockey will be providing her first insight this weekend for the Dublin Racing Festival on both Saturday and Sunday - columns not to be missed.

Rachael is the latest Betfair Ambassador joining an already impressive roster.

Upon signing on the dotted line, Rachael said: "I'm delighted to be joining the team as a Betfair ambassador! I look forward to providing you with my thoughts in the weeks and months ahead."

"This is a really exciting time of the season too, just before the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown."

Betfair's Chief Commercial Officer, Laura Jane O'Shea, said: ''When it comes to competing, and winning, Rachael leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of her goals."

"Her steely determination to always improve and deliver on the track is a quality we readily identify with at Betfair and I'm personally delighted to welcome her onto the Betfair Ambassador roster."

''Through this partnership, our goal is to deliver insightful and engaging content that will serve, not only our customers, but horse racing fans from all over the world. It will help promote the sport of horse racing and tell the stories of one of its main protagonists''

