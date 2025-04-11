Rachael Blackmore Saturday Rides: Adaliz fancied to go well on handicap debut at Bellewstown
Rachael Blackmore has three chances at Bellewstown on Saturday including one on an interesting handicap debutant. Read the Betfair Ambassador's exclusive thoughts here...
Rachael Blackmore on her Bellewstown rides this Saturday
Mater Matuta goes well at Bellewstown and will enjoy the ground
Adaliz could benefit from better ground and step up in trip
14:05 - Kilfera
Kilfera
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Ms Margaret Mullins, Ireland
- F: 609P
I'm riding Kilfera for Mags Mullins in the second maiden hurdle at Bellewstown on Saturday.
I haven't ridden her before, and she will need to improve on what she has done so far if she is going to be involved, but I'm hoping that the better ground will help her.
She is a half-sister to five winners, and she has raced just three times over hurdles, so hopefully there is more to come from her.
14:40 - Mater Matuta
Mater Matuta (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: E. D. Delany, Ireland
- F: 2546-1314
I ride Mater Matuta for the Delanys in the mares' handicap hurdle. She hasn't run since she ran on the flat at Bellewstown in October, but she goes well at Bellewstown and the Delanys love to have winners there.
She won at Tramore in August on her last run over hurdles, but her hurdles mark is still a fair bit lower than her chase mark, so I'm hoping that she can go well. She goes well on the ground too.
15:50 - Adaliz
Adaliz (Ger)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 069
Adaliz is making her handicap debut here. Her three runs in maiden hurdles have all been on soft or heavy ground, so we're hoping that the better ground here will bring about improvement.
She's a nicely-bred mare, a half-sister to Adagio, who was a top-class juvenile hurdler, and we're hoping that the step up in trip to an extended two-and-a-half miles on her handicap debut will help her too.
