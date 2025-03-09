Rachael Blackmore Sunday: Mahon's Way is in good form at home and likes running at Naas
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore previews her three Sunday rides at Naas in her final outing before next week's Cheltenham Festival...
Sommesky should appreciate drop down in grade
Mahon's Way enjoys running at Naas
Naas 14:10 - Good N' Kind
Good N' Kind is second reserve here, but we hope that he will go well if he gets into the race.
He won his point-to-point at Dromahane for Colin Motherway in December last season, and he ran well on his first run on the track, in the bumper at Gowran on this weekend last year, when he finished second behind Port Joulain, with the two of them clear. That's a bumper that Henry has won in the past with Minella Melody, Bob Olinger and Journey With Me.
He hasn't run since then, but he is a really nice horse and he has been in good form at home.
Naas 14:40 - Sommesky
Sommesky won his bumper on his racecourse debut at Limerick in March last year, and he ran really well on his debut over hurdles, when he kept on well to finish a close fourth behind Ballygunner Castle at Fairyhouse at the end of November. He took a nice step forward from that next time at Limerick over Christmas when, again, he kept on well to win nicely.
He was well beaten last time in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. He was obviously up in grade there, but he should appreciate the drop back down into Grade 3 company here. It's a competitive race, but we hope that he can go well.
Naas 16:12 - Mahon's Way
Winner of his only point-to-point, Mahon's Way looked exciting when he won his maiden hurdle at Naas in November last season. He probably didn't get to where we thought he could get to after that, but he ran well to finish second behind Fun Fun Fun in the Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle back at Naas on this day last year, and he ran well for a long way in the Grade 1 Mersey Novice Hurdle at Aintree in April.
We hope that he can improve on his run in a beginners' chase at Navan in December, when he was well beaten behind Ile Atlantique. That was his first run since April though, and it was his first run over fences, so we hope that he can do better now. He is in good form at home, and it is in his favour that he is going back to Naas, a track that he seems to like.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
