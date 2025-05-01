Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 4: Theatre Native has conditions to suit
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has two rides on the fourth day of the 2025 Punchestown Festival and here she gives her exclusive thoughts...
-
Rachael Blackmore has two rides on Friday at Punchestown
-
Theatre Native has conditions to suit
-
Belloccio a lovely spare to pick up
17:25 Punchestown - Theatre Native
Theatre Native (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: P1P/93221-
I ride Theatre Native in the Listed novice handicap chase on Friday.
It's a really competitive race, but she won well in Cheltenham last time. She jumped well and she travelled well and she kept on nicely up the hill.
Conditions here should suit her, this is a good trip for her and she should love the ground, so we're hoping that she can run another good race. She's really well at home and we're hoping that she can continue her progression.
18:05 Punchestown - Belloccio
Belloccio (Fr)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- F: 1583-
It was good to pick up the ride for Willie Mullins in the Grade 1 novice hurdle on Belloccio. He's a Royal Ascot winner, he won the Copper Horse Handicap at the Royal meeting last summer.
He won his maiden hurdle on his first run for Willie at Punchestown last May, and he ran well last time at Fairyhouse to finish third behind Tuesday's Champion Novice Hurdle winner Irancy.
He's stepping up in trip here but he stays well on the flat so hopefully he can run a good race.
