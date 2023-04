Rachael Blackmore on her five runners on Thursday

Summerville Boy deserves his chance in Grade 1

Lets Go Champ could improve with step up

He's a lot better than he's shown

15:40 - Gentleman Joe

No. 14 Gentleman Joe SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 116

I ride Gentleman Joe in the two-mile handicap hurdle that opens proceedings at Punchestown on Thursday.

This is a very competitive handicap hurdle, but he goes there with his chance. He ran with a lot more promise the last day at Fairyhouse than he had at Leopardstown over Christmas, so hopefully he can build on that again.

He'll have to improve again if he's going to be getting involved, but I think he can. He has been a little bit frustrating, we know that he's a lot better than he has been showing. He's only five and he is lightly raced, so he has time on his side, and hopefully he can improve again now and run a good race.

He's in great form at home

16:15 - The Folkes Tiara

No. 14 The Folkes Tiara (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 124

The Folkes Tiara has been a little bit frustrating as well. He has hit the crossbar a couple of times. He ran very well last time at Leopardstown at the Christmas Festival to finish second behind Final Orders, and Final Orders won again at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival off a much higher handicap rating.

The Folkes Tiara is off an 8lb higher mark here, he is 5lb out of the handicap, but he only has 10 stone to carry. He's in great form at home and we hope that he can go well.

Classy horse deserves his chance

17:25 - Summerville Boy

No. 7 Summerville Boy (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Summerville Boy was good the last day in winning at Thurles. He made all the running, and he stayed on well to win nicely from Asterion Forlonge, who won the Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse over Easter, and who re-opposes here.

This is obviously a big step up in grade from Thurles, he has a lot on his plate, going into a Grade 1 race and taking on some of the best staying hurdlers around, but he deserves to take his chance in the race. He is 11 now, but he is a classy horse and he is obviously in good form. He has run just three times this season so far, so he goes into the race a relatively fresh horse.

Plenty of stamina in his pedigree

18:00 - Lets Go Champ

No. 18 Lets Go Champ (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 125

Lets Go Champ won at Tippeary just over a week ago, but he has come out of the race well and I am looking forward to seeing how he will go here.

This is a really competitive staying handicap hurdle, and it's his first handicap, but he's in great order at home and he's improving all the time. He is a full brother to Scarlet And Dove, he is a point-to-point winner, and there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree so there is a chance that he could improve for the step up to two miles and seven-and-a-half furlongs.

She has taken really well to fences

19:10 - Queen Jane

No. 2 Queen Jane (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 128

Queen Jane is stepping up in trip here, she won over two miles and one-and-a-half furlongs at Limerick last time, so that is a bit of unknown, but she won over two-and-a-half miles on soft ground at Clonmel in February, so I hope that she will get the trip all right.

She got a fair hike from the handicapper for winning the last day, but she is an improving mare, so I hope that she will be able to cope with it. She has taken really well to fences, she has won both her chases, and the nicer ground here should help her. It's a competitive race but I hope that she can put up a good show.