Two rides for Rachael on Friday at Punchestown

Life In The Park has a big chance in 16:15

Arctic Bresil is talented and in great order at home

In great form at home and goes there with a big chance

16:15 - Life In The Park

No. 6 Life In The Park (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 138

I'm looking forward to riding Life In The Park in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase at Punchestown on Friday.

This is usually a good race, it is often won by a classy novice, and this year's renewal looks like a strong one, but I hope that Life In The Park can go well. He won the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle Series Final at last year's Punchestown Festival, which is obviously a positive.

He was good in winning his beginners' chase in Listowel last September. He was disappointing behind Chemical Energy and Mahler Mission in a three-horse race at Cheltenham in October, but that just wasn't his running, so it was good to see him back on track at Limerick the last day.He stayed on well there to finish third behind Thedevilscoachman.

We were really happy with that run, he's in great form at home, and I think that he goes there with a big chance.

Hoping we will see him back to his best

19:10 - Arctic Bresil

No. 1 Arctic Bresil SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Arctic Bresil hasn't had the season that we thought he would have. He won nicely at Cork in December, but then he went to Sandown for the Tolworth Hurdle and he didn't perform at all.

We have to put a line through that, it just wasn't his running, and it's great that we are going to get him back out again now. This is another good race that is often won by a good horse, El Fabiolo won it last year and it has been won in the past by Un De Sceaux and Arctic Fire.

I hope that Arctic Bresil will go well though. He's a talented horse and he's in great order at home. Hopefully we will see him back to his best now.