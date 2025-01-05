Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas

Majestic Force should come on for chasing debut

High class Inthepocket is going well at home

Butch Cassidy has a good chance in the Grade 1 Novices' Hurdle

Majestic Force ran really well on her chasing debut at Cork a few weeks ago. Her jumping was very good and she led until the run-in, when fitness probably just got her in the end. It was a good run though, she only went down by a half a length to a talented mare in Spindleberry, and the two of them finished clear of Iris Emery, who had race fitness on her side and who re-opposes on Sunday.

We're hoping that she can take a step forward here. That was her first run since she finished fifth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. This is more competitive, but she is in good form at home and we're hoping that she'll be bang there.

Aslukwoodhavit was good in winning on his chasing debut at Punchestown in November last season. He didn't really go on from that last season as we hoped he would, but he is obviously a horse with ability.

He goes well fresh, he won his maiden hurdle at Tramore in April 2023 on his first run back after a break too, so we're hoping that he can go well here. He seems to be in good form at home, and we hope that there is more to come from him.

I'm really looking forward to riding Inthepocket again in the Grade 2 Racing Post Novice Chase.

He was a high-class novice hurdler, he wasn't beaten far in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2023 and he won the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. He ran really well in his only run over fences last season, and he was very impressive on his debut this season the last day at Navan. His jumping was very good and he won nicely from good horses in Farren Glory and Ifiwerearichman, who have both won since.

This is a really competitive race, Firefox and Ile Atlantique are both very talented novice chasers, but he is going well at home and I can't wait to ride him.

It's set to be a big day at Naas on Sunday, featuring the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle. I ride Butch Cassidy in the feature race, and he goes there with a good chance.

He won his bumper on his racecourse debut at Ballinrobe in April, and he won his maiden hurdle on his first run for Henry at Punchestown in November. He showed a really good attitude that day to battle on and get the better of Sermandzarak. Back in third that day was Shuffle The Deck, who re-opposes on Sunday and who has since won his maiden hurdle at Naas.

It's a very good race, Jasmin De Vaux and The Yellow Clay are both unbeaten over hurdles too, but everything has gone well with Butch Cassidy since his seasonal return, he has done everything well and we're really looking forward to seeing if he can step up. He's a really nice horse, he's a half-brother to Fayonagh, and he's a very exciting horse for the future.

Trasna Na Pairce is set to have his first run for Henry in the two-mile maiden hurdle.

He won his point-to-point for Pat Doyle in early October, and he ran well to finish second in a bumper at the Hatton's Grace Hurdle meeting at Fairyhouse at the end of November.

He just came into the yard a few weeks ago, but he's a lovely horse. I schooled him last week and he jumps really well, as you would expect from one of Pat Doyle's. He has plenty of experience in point-to-points, and we're looking forward to seeing how he goes now.

