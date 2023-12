Looking forward to riding Minella Indo in X Country

He's done plenty of cross country schooling at home

Previous Gold Cup winner retains plenty of ability

No. 1 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 160

I'm really looking forward to riding Minella Indo in the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

This is obviously a new discipline for him, his first run in a cross-country race, but he has done plenty of cross-country schooling at home, and he has also had a pop over some of the obstacles at Cheltenham. Of course, you can't beat racing experience around that track, but he has shown us plenty with the cross-country bits that he has done.

It's a handicap, so he has to give weight away to all his rivals, but he is a Gold Cup winner who retains lots of ability, and I'm hoping that he can run well.

