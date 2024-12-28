Rachael Blackmore: Bob Olinger is in mighty form and will run a big race at Leopardstown

Koktail Divin is a horse with a big future

Bob Olinger is in great order

Heart Wood in incredible company but deserves his chance

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

I'm looking forward to riding Koktail Divin in the opening maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

He ran three times on the flat in France, and he won his last two, both of them impressively. He looks exciting for the future.

This looks like it's going to be a very good race, but he's a lovely big horse, he's doing everything really nicely at home, so we're really looking forward to getting him over hurdles now and seeing how he gets on. We hope that he's a horse with a big future.

Lady Rose Hackett runs for the first time in a handicap hurdle here. She's a consistent mare, she finished second in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month behind the Pat Doyle-trained Brave Fortune, and he won well again at Thurles there just before Christmas.

She's in good form at home and conditions should suit, so we're hoping that she can go well.

I'm looking forward to riding An Tobar in the two-mile-five-and-a-half-furlong beginners' chase.

He won his only point-to-point for Denis Murphy by 20 lengths, and, after a break of almost two years, he won his maiden hurdle on his racecourse debut at Fairyhouse in November last year.

We thought then that he was a horse who was going to go all the way to the top, but he didn't progress as we would have liked. He was third in the Royal Bond Hurdle next time, but he just disappointed then after that.

He hasn't run since February, and we are looking forward to getting him going now over fences. This is a good beginners' chase, but his schooling at home has been good, he's in good form and we are looking forward to seeing how he goes. Hopefully the switch to fences can bring out the best in him again.

We've had great days and agonising days with Bob Olinger! It was agonising to go so close in the Aintree Hurdle in April, but it was great that he ran such a big race.

He had a really good season last season, he won the Lismullen Hurdle and the Relkeel Hurdle, and he finished second in the Irish Champion Hurdle behind State Man, and he finished second in the Aintree Hurdle, beaten a head by Impaire Et Passe.

He's in great order now, he ran well in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on his debut this season and he has come out of the race really well. It's a really interesting race, but he is in mighty form at home and I think that he will run a big race.

Heart Wood obviously has a bit to find with Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File, but he deserves to take his chance in the Savills Chase.

He has good course form, he won the Leopardstown Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival in February. He beat Corbetts Cross in a listed chase at Wexford on his debut this season. He was only beaten a neck by Croke Park in the Drinmore Chase last time on his last day as a novice, and that form was enhanced when Croke Park won the Grade 1 novices' chase at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Of course, this is another step up in grade for Heart Wood, but he is only six and this is just his eighth run over fences. He is in good form at home and he is unexposed over three miles

Gold Bullion goes back over hurdles for the Pertemps Qualifier, and we hope that he can go well.

He has been running over fences since he won his maiden hurdle at Cork in May last year. He hasn't run since he ran well to finish third in the Connacht National at Roscommon in June, but he has done plenty at home, so hopefully he can give a good account of himself here.

Now Read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.