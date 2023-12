Captain Guinness could have improved again

Still Ciel has a nice light racing weight

Amirite needs to bounce back but he's in good order

13:10 - Captain Guinness

No. 1 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Captain Guinness was brilliant in winning the Fortria Chase at Navan last month on his seasonal return. He jumped super. I think that it was one of the best performances of his life.

It seems like he has been around for ages, but he is only eight, he could have improved again a little this season. He finished second in this race last year behind Blue Lord, and it would be great if he could go one better this year. He hasn't missed a beat since Navan, and I'm sure he will put up another solid performance.

He has won Grade 3 races and Grade 2 races, and he has finished second in Grade 1 races three times. He is such a consistent horse, he is such a favourite in the yard, it would be brilliant if he could get his Grade 1 win on the board here.

14:20 - Still Ciel

No. 13 Still Ciel (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 118

Still Ciel hasn't run since she finished fourth behind Shecouldbeanything at the Punchestown Festival in April, but she is in great order at home.

That was a good race, a listed mares' novice hurdle, she wasn't beaten far and the winner has won twice since. She has had a break since then, but she's ready to run and she can go well fresh. She has a nice light weight, she only has 10st 2lb to carry, she is another who likes nice ground, and we're looking forward to her.

15:00 - Amirite

No. 18 Amirite (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 138

I'm sure that Amirite has a big day in him. He ran poorly at Cheltenham last time, I was very disappointed with him, I thought that he was going into the race in great form, but he just didn't run his race, he weakened out of it tamely. We know that he is capable of much better than that, and I'm hoping that he can leave that run behind him here.

I know that it was early on in the race, but he was travelling really well in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at last year's Christmas Festival when we parted company. He was travelling well for me, he was travelling like a horse who belonged in Grade 1 company.

He wears a tongue-tie for the first time here, he's in good order at home, he's schooled well. The Paddy Power Chase is obviously a really competitive handicap, but I hope that he can run a big race.

