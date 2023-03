Rachael has three rides as Naas on Sunday

Lets Go Champ jumps well and is well-bred

Journey With Me can continue improving

A lovely straightforward horse who jumps well

13:57 - Lets Go Champ

Lets Go Champ ran well to finish third in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last time. That was his first run on the track, and it was 1,344 days after he won his point-to-point, so he is entitled to come on for it.

No. 8 Lets Go Champ (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

He is a lovely straightforward horse who jumps well. He is well-bred too, he is a full-brother to Scarlet And Dove, out of a half-sister to Our Conor.

I hope that the step up to two miles and three furlongs will suit him too. He is a point-to-point winner and Scarlet And Dove won Grade 2 and Grade 3 races over two miles and five furlongs, so he should get further than two miles.

This is a good race but Journey With Me is improving

16:17 - Journey With Me

Journey With Me ran very well at Punchestown last time. He just got touched off by a good mare in Impervious, who is one of the favourites for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, with Minella Crooner and Ha D'or well behind.

He had run well at Naas too just before Christmas, when he came away from Brides Hill on the run-in, and Brides Hill won a good listed mares' chase at Thurles next time.

No. 5 Journey With Me (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

This is a good race. Saldier is obviously a high-class hurdler, he won nicely on his chasing debut at Thurles last month and the runner-up has won since.

Limerick Lace and Gold Cup Bailly are progressive and Flanking Maneuver wasn't beaten far in the Ten Up Chase last time on his first run back after a break. But I think that Journey With Me is improving too and I hope that he can run a good race.

Top weight but he might be up to the task

16:52 - Gabbys Cross

It was in this race, the Bar One Racing Leinster National, that I was lucky enough to ride one of my first big winners, Abolitionist for Ellmarie Holden, in 2017.

It was a nice big race to win, just before Cheltenham. Abolitionist gave me a great spin too in the Irish Grand National the following month.

Gabbys Cross has top weight this year, but he might be up to the task. He was well beaten in the Thyestes Chase at Gowran last time, but he just found conditions too tough there. He handles soft ground all right, but he just got held up in the tacky ground at Gowran.

No. 1 Gabbys Cross (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 143

He stayed on well to win the Galway Blazers at Galway in July, and that race worked out well afterwards, with Busselton winning the Kerry National and Fan De Blues winning his next two. Gabbys Cross is 6lb higher in the handicap now on a mark of 143, but he ran well off that mark at Leopardstown.

He has run some solid races, he won a novice handicap chase at Naas last February, and I hope that there will be another big day in him.

