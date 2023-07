Progressive mare is Rachael's Tuesday runner

Recent victories are cause for optimism

But Space Tourist must step forward to win here

No. 4 Space Tourist (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

It was nice to pick up the ride on Space Tourist for Willie Mullins in the opening race on Tuesday, the listed novice hurdle.

She is a progressive mare, she won her bumper on her first run for Willie at Tramore in August last year, and she has won her two hurdle races this summer.

She was impressive in winning her maiden hurdle at Limerick at the end of May. That was her first run back after a break, and she was good in winning a mares' novice hurdle at Kilbeggan last month. That race wasn't as competitive in the end as it looked like it was going to be beforehand, but she couldn't have been any more impressive in winning.

She is going to have to step forward again if she is going to win this, it looks like a good race, and she has three stable companions to beat for starters! But she looks a nice progressive mare, and I hope that she can run a nice race.

