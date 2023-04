Blackmore has trio of runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Looking forward to riding Gold Bullion

Hey Johnny goes into his race in good form

Impressive bumper win at Warwick

Fairyhouse: 14:10 - Gold Bullion

It's a great weekend ahead at Fairyhouse, Irish Grand National weekend, and I'm looking forward to riding Gold Bullion in the maiden hurdle that opens the weekend on Saturday.

This will be his first run for Henry, but he was impressive in winning a bumper at Warwick on his racecourse debut in January 2021 when he was with Paul Nicholls. He ran just once after that, and he hasn't run since March 2021, but he has been going well at home.

He seems like a nice horse, and he has been schooling well. His dam is a half-sister to Crystal D'Ainay, who was a high-class staying hurdler, and I'm looking forward to getting him going now.

No. 3 Gold Bullion (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Harry's in good form at home

16:30 - Harry Des Ongrais

Harry Des Ongrais was impressive in winning his maiden hurdle on heavy ground at Wexford last October, and he ran well in his two runs since, finishing behind Favori De Champdou on both occasions.

He is obviously going to have to improve if he is going to get the better of Favori De Champdou this time, in his first handicap, but he has had a nice break since his last race at Limerick at Christmas, he is in good form at home, and he goes well on soft ground.

No. 3 Harry Des Ongrais (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 130

Hey Johnny can give a good account

17:05 - Hey Johnny

I rode Hey Johnny in the Moscow Flyer Hurdle at Punchestown in January. There was no disgrace in finishing behind the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Impair Et Passe, and he kept on to finish fourth of five.

He won next time at Thurles, and he didn't run badly in handicaps at Naas and at Leopardstown since. I am looking forward to riding him again.

This is a competitive handicap, as you would expect for the prize money that is on offer. The Fred Winter Hurdle winner Jazzy Matty is in there, as well as Risk Belle, who was only a neck behind Jazzy Matty at Cheltenham. But Hey Johnny goes into the race in good form, and I hope that he can give a good account of himself.