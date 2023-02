Horse won Grand National 2021 with Betfair ambassador

Win made history and capped brilliant campaign

"It's a day I will never forget," says Blackmore.

Betfair Ambasador Rachael Blackmore paid tribute to Minella Times, the horse on which she made history by winning the Grand National in 2021, after the nine-year-old was retired.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained horse triumphed by six-and-a-half-lengths at Aintree under Blackmore who became the first female jockey to win the world's most famous horse race.

Blackmore won the Grand National less than a month after riding six winners at the Cheltenham Festival - including Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle - to become the leading jockey.

Minella Times won four races from 26 starts under rules. Last year, he tried to make it successive Grand National wins but was brought down. Last month, he was pulled up in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

"Such a special horse..."

On hearing the news that Grand National hero Minella Times is to be retired, Betfair Ambassador Blackmore said:

"It's a day I will never forget. He is such a special horse to a lot of people, now he will get to enjoy a wonderful well deserved retirement in Martinstown.

"Henry and all the team in Knockeen did such an incredible job with me and I will always be so grateful for that."