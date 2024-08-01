Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Five Rides: Whacker Clan can run a big race

Rachael Blackmore has three rides on Day Five of the Galway Festival

Whacker Clan can run a big race

Gentleman Joe is in great form at home

Lord Erskine rarely runs a bad race

I ride Lord Erskine in the opening race on Friday, the Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle.

He is 11 years old now, but he proved again on Monday that he retains all his enthusiasm for racing, when he kept on well to finish fourth in the amateur riders' Connacht Hotel Handicap. That was a really good run.

He won a big two-mile handicap hurdle at Leopardstown in February at the Dublin Racing Festival off a mark of 120. He is 7lb higher in the handicap here, but he could be up to the task. He rarely runs a bad race, and I'm looking forward to riding him again.

I ride Whacker Clan in the Galway Blazers Handicap Chase. He hasn't run since April, when he was pulled up in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. He was never really travelling in the Scottish National, he made a few mistakes early on and he just couldn't get into a rhythm. It wasn't his running.

He won at the Cheltenham October meeting last year, and he ran well in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March to finish third. This is a competitive race, but he's in great form at home and we're hoping that he will run a big race.

I'm looking forward to riding Gentleman Joe in the one-and-a-half-mile handicap. He ran very well at Royal Ascot last time in the Copper Horse Handicap. He kept on well there all the way to the line, and he wasn't beaten far there. That was just his sixth run on the flat.

This is another really competitive race, but Gentleman Joe is in great form at home and, if he can put up the level of performance that he put up at Ascot, then I think that he will be bang there.