Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Five Rides: Whacker Clan can run a big race
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has three rides on Day Five of the 2024 Galway Festival. Read here the riders analysis and insight on her chances for Friday..
-
Rachael Blackmore has three rides on Day Five of the Galway Festival
-
Whacker Clan can run a big race
-
Gentleman Joe is in great form at home
-
Lord Erskine rarely runs a bad race
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
17:00 Galway - Lord Erskine
Lord Erskine (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Harry Rogers, Ireland
- F: 520/3261-7
I ride Lord Erskine in the opening race on Friday, the Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle.
He is 11 years old now, but he proved again on Monday that he retains all his enthusiasm for racing, when he kept on well to finish fourth in the amateur riders' Connacht Hotel Handicap. That was a really good run.
He won a big two-mile handicap hurdle at Leopardstown in February at the Dublin Racing Festival off a mark of 120. He is 7lb higher in the handicap here, but he could be up to the task. He rarely runs a bad race, and I'm looking forward to riding him again.
18:00 Galway - Whacker Clan
Whacker Clan (Ire)
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: F/931173P-
I ride Whacker Clan in the Galway Blazers Handicap Chase. He hasn't run since April, when he was pulled up in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. He was never really travelling in the Scottish National, he made a few mistakes early on and he just couldn't get into a rhythm. It wasn't his running.
He won at the Cheltenham October meeting last year, and he ran well in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March to finish third. This is a competitive race, but he's in great form at home and we're hoping that he will run a big race.
18:35 Galway - Gentleman Joe
Gentleman Joe
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 25
I'm looking forward to riding Gentleman Joe in the one-and-a-half-mile handicap. He ran very well at Royal Ascot last time in the Copper Horse Handicap. He kept on well there all the way to the line, and he wasn't beaten far there. That was just his sixth run on the flat.
This is another really competitive race, but Gentleman Joe is in great form at home and, if he can put up the level of performance that he put up at Ascot, then I think that he will be bang there.
Now read more tips, previews and insight on Betting.Betfair
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Four Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Cicero is the gift that can keep on giving
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Five Rides: Whacker Clan can run a big race
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Saratoga Friday and Saturday Rides: Diego Velazquez can mix it Stateside
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back Ponntos to cause a King George shock on Friday